Who is Man United star Harry Maguire's newly-wedded wife Fern Hawkins?

England footballer and Manchester United star Harry Maguire married his long-term partner Fern Hawkins at a low-key ceremony on Thursday.

England footballer and Manchester United star Harry Maguire have reportedly married long-term partner Fern Hawkins in a private ceremony on Thursday. According to reports, the 29-year-old left Carrington training ground midday and made his way to the registry office. Also read: 'Quit Man United or die': The chilling threat sent to Harry Maguire in bomb scare

Hawkins, Maguire's girlfriend for more than a decade, was reportedly dressed in a cream pant-suit and heels and waited at the registry office for her soon-to-be husband, his parents and other guests.

According to The Mirror, the newlyweds are expected to exchange vows again in a lavish ceremony later this summer in France. The report added that Thursday's nuptials surprised the couple's family and friends, who received a message about the low-key ceremony just a day before.

Quoting a source close to Maguire and Hawkins, the report stated, "It was a closely guarded secret to all but their closest family and friends. They wanted to be officially married in the UK before heading to France. That will be a fairytale wedding day for Fern."

Reports also suggest that Maguire's younger sister will be Hawkins' bridesmaid for the upcoming event in Burgundy. While we await an official confirmation from the couple, here's all you need to know about Fern Hawkins.

Fern Hawkins holds a Bachelor's degree in science and physiotherapy and is said to have graduated with a First Class Honours in 2017. Like Harry, she's from Sheffield, and the couple have been dating for just over 10 years after getting together on June 19, 2011. They reportedly met while Maguire was playing for Sheffield United.

Maguire and Hawkins got engaged in February 2018, months before the World Cup in Russia. The United star reportedly proposed on vacation in Paris with a sizable square-cut diamond ring on a diamond-encrusted band. By profession, Hawkins is a Physiotherapist and a Photoblogger and Internet Star. However, she gained more name and fame when she became recognized as the fiancé of Maguire.

Their relationship has stood the test of time, and the happy couple has since become parents to daughters Lillie Saint and Piper Rose. The Maguire family also has another member in their pet dog Simba, who constantly features on the couple's social media handles.

