Image Credit : Instagram

Arsenal tops the list for their bold fusion of symbolism and design. Inspired by the human heart. The reintroduction of the gothic ‘A’ from the 1949 “Concordia Crescit” crest brings nostalgia. It taps into the emotional core of the club and its fans. Combined with the clean red-and-white palette, Arsenal’s kit feels personal and timeless.

Rating: 9.5/10