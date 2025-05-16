Ranking the Top 5 Home Kits for the Premier League 2025–26 Season
These kits have it all. Here’s the top 5 Premier League home kits and how they stack up ahead of the new campaign.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
1. Arsenal
Arsenal tops the list for their bold fusion of symbolism and design. Inspired by the human heart. The reintroduction of the gothic ‘A’ from the 1949 “Concordia Crescit” crest brings nostalgia. It taps into the emotional core of the club and its fans. Combined with the clean red-and-white palette, Arsenal’s kit feels personal and timeless.
Rating: 9.5/10
2. Newcastle United
Adidas gets creative with the Magpies’ famous black and white stripes, introducing a serrated "Shepherd’s Check" texture that makes the shirt feeling authentic. The light blue trim adds class and cleverly nods to past eras under both Adidas and Puma.
Rating: 9/10
3. Manchester City
City’s decision to debut the sash design on a home kit for the first time is a stylish risk that pays off. It’s sleek, and a nice move away from traditional templates. Add to that, the kit’s sustainability promise, made from 95% recycled materials.
Rating: 8.5/10
4. Crystal Palace
While unofficial, the mock-up is doing the rounds on social media, the thin vertical stripes and white polo collar bring back late 90s design. If the club adopts this look or something close to it, it’ll likely be a hit for those who love a classy retro vibe.
Rating: 7.5/10
5. Brentford
Brentford earns a spot for their approach to sustainability, repeating kits for multiple seasons to support affordability and reduce waste. They decided to continue their kit from the 2022-23 season for the 2025–26 Premier League season as well.
Rating: 7/10