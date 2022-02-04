Ralf Rangnick to Zinedine Zidane: 5 potential favourites ranked for Manchester United full-time managerial job

Manchester United continues its hunt for a full-time manager. The club reportedly has prepared a five-man shortlist. We rank the potential favourites here.

Record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United lacks a full-time manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjær departed last December. While Ralf Rangnick is handling the role on an interim basis, the club keeps hunting for a full-time head coach. Reportedly, the club has a five-man shortlist ready, as we analyse and rank the potential favourites from the list.

Erik ten Hag (8/10)

The Dutchman has turned Ajax into a considerable football force in Europe, making it a contender worthy of competing in the UEFA Champions League (UCL). It is something that has fascinated the United hierarchies and even the fans. Reportedly, the club has already held talks with Ajax CEO and former United legend Edwin van der Sar, and it could be willing to buy him out. His ability to breed the youth is something that the fans want.

Mauricio Pochettino (8/10)

The Argentine has long expressed his desire to work with United. Although he is currently managing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is doing a fine job, he will be willing to take up the role at Old Trafford if the club makes a formal approach. Having turned Tottenham Hotspur into a significant force, the United hierarchies are fond of his tactics. He is in a similar position to rival ten Hag for the role.

Ralf Rangnick (7/10)

The next favourite is the reigning German manager. Although he tried to experiment initially, with things not going his way, it seems like the players are finally adapting to his style, and the result has been evident in the past couple of matches. Rangnick has expressed his willingness to extend his role to full-time. However, since his heart lies in the role of club director, both he and the club will need to sit and talk it out over his future.

Diego Simeone (6/10)

The Argentine has emerged as a surprise candidate in recent weeks. Although he has made a name for himself in Atletico Madrid, there are reports that the Spanish outfit might look to replace him. Provided he is let go by the Indians, United could indeed pounce on him. Moreover, the entire globe is a fan of Simione's tactics, having converted the defending La Liga champion into a European powerhouse.

Brendan Rodgers (5/10)

Lastly, it will be the Irishman who is in contention. He was heavily linked for the job following Solskjær's departure. Although he can be a great manager, his recent struggles with Leicester City could prove to be a roadblock. Moreover, with his history with United's fierce rival Liverpool, fans are not keen on having him at the helm. However, his accolades with The Foxes of late cannot be ignored, and he is known to gel well with the youths.