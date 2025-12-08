Pacer Jasprit Bumrah eyes major milestones in the T20I series against South Africa. He is one wicket shy of 100 in T20Is and 18 away from 500 in all formats, which would make him the first Indian bowler to have 100 wickets in every format.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah stands on the cusp of some historical milestones as the T20I series against South Africa starts on Tuesday at Cuttack. After a humiliating 0-2 whitewash loss in test series, their second in back-to-back years at home after loss against New Zealand and following it with a 2-1 series win in an exciting trilogy of ODIs, Team India under Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir, who have been unstoppable and are yet to drop a series in T20s, will be aiming to ramp up preparations for home T20 World Cup with a massive series win over Proteas, a side filled with experience and excitement of youth in equal parts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chasing a Century of T20I Wickets

First up, Bumrah stands in line to become India's second bowler after left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh to have a century of T20I wickets for India. In 80 T20Is, he has taken 99 scalps at an average of 18.11, with best figures of 3/7. At the top is Arshdeep (105 in 68 matches).

Aiming for All-Format Supremacy

With this, he will become the first-ever Indian bowler to have atleast 100 wickets in all formats of the game. Also, he is 18 runs away from becoming the eighth Indian bowler to have 500 wickets across all formats. In 221 matches, Bumrah has taken 482 wickets at an average of 20.60, with best figures of 6/19, 13 four-fers and 18 five-wicket hauls to his name.