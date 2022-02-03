After release on bail, Manchester United's Mason Greenwood tightens security at mansion (See Pics)

The 20-year-old forward, arrested early this week over suspicion of rape, sexual assault, and threat to kill, was released from custody yesterday after spending three nights behind bars.

Following his release on bail on Wednesday, Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has beefed up security outside his 14,000 pounds-per-month mansion in Altrincham, England. The 20-year-old forward, arrested early this week over suspicion of rape, sexual assault, and threat to kill, was released from custody yesterday after spending three nights behind bars.

Mason Greenwood has hired two private security guards to keep a close watch and patrol the house, with reports suggesting that a home CCTV system capable of recording up to eight cameras has also been installed.

In a statement issued following Greenwood's bail, the Greater Manchester Police said: A 20-year-old man arrested on Sunday on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation.

The England international was originally held on suspicion of raping and attacking his alleged girlfriend Harriet Robson and was grilled by investigating officers who were granted additional time to speak to Greenwood. While in custody, the Manchester United forward was re-arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill his alleged victim. Also read: Manchester United's Mason Greenwood arrested: 6 footballers who were accused of rape

Greenwood, who continues to be paid 75,000 pounds a week, is said to have taken legal assistance independently of Manchester United. Meanwhile, Old Trafford is yet to comment on Mason Greenwood's release on bail, having suspended the youngster from playing or taking part in training until further notice.

Manchester United is set to host Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick to face the media today for the first time since Mason Greenwood's arrest. Reports suggest the German has held crisis talks with football director John Murtough at the Carrington training centre on Monday to discuss the Greenwood situation and his sexual assault case's impact on the team for the remaining season.

Following Greenwood's arrest, several teammates, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Jesse Lingard, David de Gea, Paul Pogba, etc., unfollowed the forward from Instagram. Not just teammates, but sponsors too have shunned the Manchester United Forward.

