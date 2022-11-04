Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Germany's Timo Werner ruled out with ankle ligament tear

    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

    Germany has its opening setback ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, as Timo Werner has been ruled out with an ankle ligament tear. He suffered the same during the Wednesday of RB Leipzig's UEFA Champions League clash.

    Former world champion Germany has suffered an injury setback ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On Thursday night, striker Timo Werner was ruled out of the global event, which starts this month, with an ankle ligament tear. He suffered it during RB Leipzig's UEFA Champions League (UCL) game against Shakhtar Donetsk away from home on Wednesday after Taras Stepanenko brought him down. At the same time, Emil Forsberg replaced him for the remainder of the tie.

    In a statement, Leipzig stated, "Timo Werner suffered an ankle injury last night in the win over Shakhtar Donetsk. Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will therefore be out for the rest of 2022." He moved to the club from English giants Chelsea this summer.

    Since then, Werner has made a considerable impact for Leipzig, scoring nine goals in 16 contests across competitions. Overall, he has 142 goals in 368 career club matches. For Germany, he has 24 from 55, while he has three from eight this year. The Die Mannschaft plays its opening WC game against Japan on November 23, while it would be national coach Hansi Flick's maiden WC assignment since taking over the reins from Joachim Low.

