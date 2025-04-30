Image Credit : Getty

We did what Mikel Arteta asked.

We tuned in early. We sang loud. We roared until our throats gave out.

We believed.

And yet, as the final whistle blew in the Emirates on one of the biggest nights in our club's modern history, there was only one truth echoing through the cold silence that followed: Arsenal’s players didn’t show up.

They say you don’t lose a Champions League semi-final in the first leg. But what about when you forget to compete in it?