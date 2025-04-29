Image Credit : google

PSG’s midfield trio of João Neves, Vitinha, and Fabián Ruiz are technically brilliant. They dictate play with effortless passing and movement. Arsenal must counter this with intensity and physicality. Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard will need to press aggressively and challenge every pass. The absence of Thomas Partey could hurt, but Arsenal still have enough grit in midfield to cause problems if they stay relentless.