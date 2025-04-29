5 Key Strategies Arsenal Must Execute to Overcome PSG in the Champions League
Arsenal face a massive test against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals. Here are five crucial strategies Mikel Arteta’s side must nail to secure a famous win.
1. Use Midfield Power to Disrupt PSG’s Rhythm
PSG’s midfield trio of João Neves, Vitinha, and Fabián Ruiz are technically brilliant. They dictate play with effortless passing and movement. Arsenal must counter this with intensity and physicality. Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard will need to press aggressively and challenge every pass. The absence of Thomas Partey could hurt, but Arsenal still have enough grit in midfield to cause problems if they stay relentless.
2. Keep Kvaratskhelia Under Control
Since arriving from Napoli, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has added an unpredictable spark to PSG’s attack. Arsenal’s best bet to neutralize him is Jurrien Timber. Timber has been a defensive rock all season, and his ability to track tricky wingers will be vital. If Timber can shut down the Georgian, Arsenal’s path to the final becomes much clearer.
3. Don’t Let Dembélé Run Free
Ousmane Dembélé, operating as a false nine, creates major headaches by dropping deep and driving forward. Arsenal defenders, especially Jakub Kiwior, must avoid being isolated against him. Expect Arsenal to double-team Dembélé whenever possible, cutting off his space before he can build momentum.
4. Win the Flank Battles
Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi are relentless going forward and solid at the back. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will not only need to beat them offensively but track back to prevent overloads. If Arsenal can edge these flank battles, they can pin PSG’s fullbacks deep and control more of the match.
5. Start Fast and Be Clinical
Against Real Madrid, Arsenal dominated early and set the tone. A similar fast start will be essential. PSG have looked shaky in early spells during away games in England. Arsenal must capitalize if PSG start slowly and importantly, take their chances when they come.