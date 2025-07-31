Image Credit : Getty

Mohamed Salah’s unforgettable 2024/25 campaign cemented his Premier League legacy, leading Liverpool to the top with an astonishing 29 goals and 18 assists. The Egyptian maestro, almost unstoppable at his best, deservedly claimed his second Player of the Season trophy, reaffirming his global superstar status.

Yet the landscape shifts rapidly, and as the 2025/26 season dawns, Salah’s reign faces unprecedented pressure. The arrival of elite new talent and the resurgence of proven stars has elevated the competition for individual honours to new heights.

Erling Haaland, seeking to bounce back from a rare dip in form, looks freshly motivated. Newcastle’s Alexander Isak continues his stellar ascent. But it’s the arrival of two eye-catching signings, Florian Wirtz and Viktor Gyokeres, that could truly change the shape of the race for the league’s most prestigious individual prize.

Instead of simply ranking the contenders, let’s explore why these five footballers are shaping up as the likeliest candidates to claim the 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season award—recognizing that, for the first time in a while, Salah does not start as the frontrunner.