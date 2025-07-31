Premier League: Top 5 Contenders for Player of the Season 2025/26
Mohamed Salah faces unprecedented competition for the Premier League Player of the Season award in 2025/26. New arrivals like Viktor Gyokeres, along with resurgent stars like Erling Haaland, pose significant threats to Salah's reign.
Mohamed Salah’s unforgettable 2024/25 campaign cemented his Premier League legacy, leading Liverpool to the top with an astonishing 29 goals and 18 assists. The Egyptian maestro, almost unstoppable at his best, deservedly claimed his second Player of the Season trophy, reaffirming his global superstar status.
Yet the landscape shifts rapidly, and as the 2025/26 season dawns, Salah’s reign faces unprecedented pressure. The arrival of elite new talent and the resurgence of proven stars has elevated the competition for individual honours to new heights.
Erling Haaland, seeking to bounce back from a rare dip in form, looks freshly motivated. Newcastle’s Alexander Isak continues his stellar ascent. But it’s the arrival of two eye-catching signings, Florian Wirtz and Viktor Gyokeres, that could truly change the shape of the race for the league’s most prestigious individual prize.
Instead of simply ranking the contenders, let’s explore why these five footballers are shaping up as the likeliest candidates to claim the 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season award—recognizing that, for the first time in a while, Salah does not start as the frontrunner.
5. Florian Wirtz
Florian Wirtz, the highly-coveted German forward, arrives at Liverpool on the back of a £107 million switch from Bayer Leverkusen. While adapting to the demands of English football will present a steep challenge, his creative spark—10 goals and 13 assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances last season—could make him Anfield’s new magician and perhaps, the closest the club has come to filling the void left by Philippe Coutinho. However, Wirtz will be sharing the attacking spotlight with Salah, meaning his ability to thrive alongside Liverpool’s star man will be crucial in justifying both his price tag and status as a leading Player of the Season prospect.
4. Matheus Cunha
Then there’s Matheus Cunha, last term’s undisputed gem at Wolves. His 15 goals placed him among the league leaders, earning him a £62.5 million move to Manchester United. With Old Trafford now under the direction of Ruben Amorim, United’s notorious struggles could give way to a new era—with Cunha, possibly alongside Bryan Mbeumo, leading the charge for a desperately needed revival.
3. Viktor Gyokeres
In North London, the narrative is all about Viktor Gyokeres. Having developed into one of Europe’s most feared strikers during his time at Sporting CP, Gyokeres re-enters the Premier League with Arsenal for £54.8 million. The Swedish international’s combination of power and finishing could finally answer Arsenal’s long-standing need for a true centre-forward, and with Mikel Arteta aiming to end those frustrating runner-up finishes, the pressure—and opportunity—will be immense.
2. Mohamed Salah
Now, returning to Salah: At 33, while his extraordinary standards may become harder to maintain, writing him off would be a mistake. Liverpool’s transfer strategy—adding the likes of Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike—suggests they are fortifying for another title push, even if it means Salah’s personal numbers might dip due to rotation or diverse attacking options. However, his innate quality and relentless drive ensure he remains central to any discussion about the league’s best.
1. Erling Haaland
And right at the top of the prediction list is Erling Haaland. With Manchester City eager to reclaim their supremacy after a rare setback, the Norwegian striker is likely to be the focal point for Pep Guardiola’s side. Haaland’s early years in the Premier League were jaw-dropping—especially that 2022/23 campaign, where he shattered the scoring record with 36 goals in 35 matches. With revenge fuelling their title challenge and a familiar system around him, few would bet against Haaland eclipsing the 30-goal mark and staking his claim for Player of the Season once more.