Premier League: Five Big Names Who Must Deliver This 2025/26 Season
Several established Premier League players face the 2025/26 season with something to prove. From regaining form to securing a starting position, these players have a point to make.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
With the new Premier League season kicking off later this month, it’s not just about the title contenders and new signings making waves — some established names have something to prove. Whether it’s rediscovering form, winning back a place in the XI, or shaking off criticism, these five players will head into the 2025/26 campaign with a point to make.
Martin Odegaard – Arsenal
Arsenal’s captain remains one of the league’s most gifted midfielders, but the spotlight on Martin Odegaard has intensified after a drop in output.
For the second year running, his goal tally dipped — just three in the league last season, compared with eight in 2023/24 and a standout 15 in 2022/23. Some critics have also questioned his habit of overplaying the ball, slowing down Arsenal’s attacks in the process.
That slower tempo has arguably blunted Gabriel Martinelli’s threat on the break. Now, with Viktor Gyökeres — a striker who thrives on constant runs in behind — leading the line, Odegaard may need to adopt a sharper, more decisive approach if Arsenal are to maintain attacking fluency.
Donyell Malen – Aston Villa
When Donyell Malen arrived from Borussia Dortmund in January, he spoke about helping Villa in the Champions League. But within weeks, he found himself omitted from the European squad — with new arrivals Marcus Rashford and Marcos Asensio taking his place.
League opportunities were scarce, with just two starts, though he did manage three goals in limited minutes. Now, with Rashford and Asensio gone and Jacob Ramsey seemingly on the way out, Malen has a chance to stake his claim. He impressed in pre-season but will still have to fight off competition from new signing Evann Guessand to become a regular under Unai Emery.
Jack Grealish – Everton
A change of scenery might be exactly what Jack Grealish needs. The England international has swapped Manchester City for Everton on a season-long loan, looking to reignite his career after a frustrating couple of years at the Etihad.
Last season, Grealish started just seven league games for City, slipping down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order. At 29, and with the World Cup on the horizon next summer, he knows regular minutes are essential to force his way back into Gareth Southgate’s plans. On Merseyside, he’s likely to enjoy more creative freedom and responsibility — something that could suit both player and club perfectly.
Phil Foden – Manchester City
From winning PFA Player of the Year to enduring a challenging, disrupted season, Phil Foden experienced a steep drop-off in 2024/25.
On the field, his production fell to seven goals in 20 league starts. Off the field, distractions compounded the dip in form. Now, with Kevin De Bruyne’s departure creating a clear creative gap, City will be counting on Foden to re-establish himself as their homegrown talisman.
At 25, he should be entering his peak years — and with competition fierce for England spots under Thomas Tuchel, there’s plenty riding on a big response from him this season.
Manuel Ugarte – Manchester United
Life at Old Trafford is never straightforward, and for Manuel Ugarte, last season was a baptism of fire. The Uruguayan midfielder brought combativeness and energy but his limitations in possession raised doubts about his suitability in a side expected to control games.
PSG let him go after just one season, and early struggles at United have some fearing a similar outcome. The silver lining? Manager Ruben Amorim has coached Ugarte before and believes he can adapt to the demands. United’s midfield was far too easy to play through last year — if Ugarte can sharpen his on-ball game while maintaining his bite in the tackle, he could yet quieten the critics.