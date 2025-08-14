Image Credit : Getty

Martin Odegaard – Arsenal

Arsenal’s captain remains one of the league’s most gifted midfielders, but the spotlight on Martin Odegaard has intensified after a drop in output.

For the second year running, his goal tally dipped — just three in the league last season, compared with eight in 2023/24 and a standout 15 in 2022/23. Some critics have also questioned his habit of overplaying the ball, slowing down Arsenal’s attacks in the process.

That slower tempo has arguably blunted Gabriel Martinelli’s threat on the break. Now, with Viktor Gyökeres — a striker who thrives on constant runs in behind — leading the line, Odegaard may need to adopt a sharper, more decisive approach if Arsenal are to maintain attacking fluency.