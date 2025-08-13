Premier League 2025‑26: Meet the Best XI of New Exciting Signings
This summer's transfer window has seen a flurry of new talent arrive in the Premier League. This XI highlights the most exciting signings making their competitive debuts in English football.
This summer has once again brought a whirlwind of transfer activity, with Premier League clubs splashing big to bring in fresh talent. We’ve picked out an XI of the most exciting signings set to make their competitive debuts in English football — and here’s the twist: only players who’ve never played in the Premier League before qualify.
GK – Robin Roefs (Sunderland)
For their first Premier League campaign since 2017, newly promoted Sunderland have a fresh No. 1. Robin Roefs, 22, has swapped NEC Nijmegen for Wearside after keeping 10 clean sheets in the Eredivisie last season. Calm, composed, and already showing real promise, he could be a huge figure in their survival bid.
RB – Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool)
Replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold was never going to be simple, but Liverpool’s capture of Jeremie Frimpong suggests they may have nailed it. The flying Dutchman, once in Manchester City’s academy, lit up Celtic before starring for Bayer Leverkusen under Xabi Alonso, helping them to a historic 2023-24 double. Expect pace, attacking drive, and a constant threat down the flank.
CB – Cristhian Mosquera (Arsenal)
While most of Arsenal’s headlines were about their headline Swedish striker signing, the arrival of Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia for just £13m could prove one of the bargains of the summer. At 21, he’s a smart, ball-winning defender with composure beyond his years — a valuable addition for a side eyeing both the Premier League and Champions League trophies.
LB – Jorrel Hato (Chelsea)
Chelsea, still flexing their financial muscle after a season capped with Conference League and Club World Cup glory, have secured one of the Eredivisie’s brightest stars. Jorrel Hato, just 19, arrives from Ajax with the versatility to play at centre-back or as a marauding wing-back. Comfortable in possession and tactically sharp — he’s one for now and the long term.
CM – Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal)
Arsenal’s midfield wasn’t exactly a weak link, but adding Martín Zubimendi gives them even more control. The Spanish metronome will anchor the midfield, dictating the tempo and freeing up Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard to wreak havoc further forward. A classy operator in every sense.
CM – Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City)
City swooped for Tijjani Reijnders after his impressive stint at AC Milan. At 27, the Dutch international offers versatility, creativity, and an eye for goal from midfield. Not a direct Kevin De Bruyne replacement, but with shades of İlkay Gündoğan’s style, he could quietly become invaluable.
AM – Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)
The headline-grabber of the summer. Florian Wirtz, Germany’s Footballer of the Year, joins Liverpool in a blockbuster deal. Touted as one of the brightest creative talents in world football, the 22-year-old will take time to settle, but once up to speed, expect him to become Liverpool’s attacking heartbeat for years to come.
AM – Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)
When Liverpool landed Wirtz, Pep Guardiola turned to Rayan Cherki as his creative wildcard for the post-De Bruyne era. At 21, the Lyon academy graduate can dazzle or frustrate in equal measure. If he clicks, City have a star — if not, he’ll at least keep fans guessing. Either way, it’s must-watch football.
ST – Benjamin Sesko (Manchester United)
Manchester United have been craving a reliable goalscorer for years, and Benjamin Sesko might just be the answer. The 22-year-old Slovenian arrives with big expectations and will be supported by fellow new arrivals Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in Amorim’s retooled attack.
ST – Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal)
The “What if Arsenal had a killer striker?” debate might finally be over. Viktor Gyokeres has joined from Sporting CP after a prolific spell in Portugal. Though he’s featured before for Brighton, Swansea, and Coventry, this will be his first taste of Premier League football — and Arsenal fans will hope he’s the man to turn narrow draws into title-winning wins.
ST – Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool)
The signing of Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt might have been overshadowed by the Isak rumours, but it’s a deal Liverpool fans should be excited about. The French forward has already opened his account with a superb goal in the Community Shield. Whether or not Isak joins, Ekitike adds power, pace, and flair to the Reds’ front line.
Honourable Mentions
Malick Thiaw (Newcastle), Bafode Diakite (Bournemouth), Habib Diarra (Sunderland), Thierno Barry (Everton), Dan Ndoye (Nottingham Forest), Estevao (Chelsea).