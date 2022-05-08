Pep Guardiola reveals he would leave Manchester City if....

Manchester City is doing everything possible to retain its EPL 2021-22 crown. Meanwhile, club manager Pep Guardiola has warned that he would leave the club if he ever finds out about this.

Reigning English champion Manchester City is in the race to retain its crown in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL). It is the only title the Cityzens could afford this season, having missed out on the other three possibilities. While it has been a tough season for club head coach Pep Guardiola, he has issued a stern warning which could make him leave the club.

Guardiola was appointed as City's manager in 2016. Since then, he has witnessed gradual success, especially in England. The Cityzens have won 253 matches off 348 and lost just 51, while the Spaniard has a win percentage of 72.70, which is the second-best of his managerial career after Bayern Munich (75.16). He has won nine titles, including three EPL trophies. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Jurgen Klopp slams Tottenham's tactics as draw dents Liverpool's title hopes

City is owned by the City Football Group, backed by Qatar. Being one of the richest clubs in the world, it has owned some top players in the last decade. However, Guardiola has revealed that the club's finances are currently being investigated by Financial Fair Play (FFP), while he warned that he would leave the club if he ever found out that the club bosses lied to him.

“Why did I defend the club and the people? It’s because I work with them. When they are accused of something I ask them: ‘tell me about that’. They explain and I believe them. I said to them: ‘If you lie to me, the day after I am not here’. I will be out and I will not be your friend anymore," Guardiola said ahead of its game against Newcastle United. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - RALF RANGNICK ISSUES APOLOGY TO MAN UNITED FANS AFTER ROUTING BY BRIGHTON

