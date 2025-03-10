IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Akhtar slams PCB officials for their absence from presentation ceremony (WATCH)

Read Full Article

The representatives of Pakistan Cricket Board were not present during the Champions Trophy 2025 presentation ceremony after Team India defeated New Zealand in the final to clinch the third title of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

Pakistan were the official host of the Champions Trophy 2025, but Team India played all their fixtures, including the semifinal and final as BCCI was adamant in its refusal to send the team to Pakistan due to political tensions and security reasons. However, irrespective of Team India playing all their matches in Dubai as a part of hybrid model, the officials of the original tournament’s host was to be present during the presentation ceremony to fulfill their official duties.

However, the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, especially chief Mohsin Naqvi drew sharp criticism from former cricketers of the country. BCCI president Roger Binny honoured the Team India players with white winners’ coats, while ICC president Jay Shah presented them with the medals and coveted trophy. On the dais, there were no single PCB officials to be seen, which led to criticism from former Pakistan cricketers, including Shoaib Akhtar.

In a video posted by Shoaib Akhtar on its X handle (formerly), former Pakistan pacer questioned the PCB for not sending for any representatives for the final and the trophy presentation ceremony. He also expressed his disappointment over PCB officials’ absence from such a prestigious moment.

“India has won the ICC Champions Trophy today but I noticed something strange. Pakistan were the hosts in the tournament but there were no Pakistan Cricket Board representatives here (at the trophy presentation).” Akhtar said.

“This is beyond my understanding. Why was there no one to represent us and give the trophy? Please think about it, it’s a world stage but sadly I could not see any PCB members. Feeling very down to see that,” he added.

WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar slams PCB

Despite being the host of the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan were among the first to exit from the tournament. The Men in Green led by Mohammad Rizwan were already staring at an early exit from the tournament following two successive defeats against New Zealand and India. New Zealand’s victory against Bangladesh sealed Pakistan’s fate in the marquee event.

To make it worse, the hosts bowed out of the tournament without a single win as their final group stage match against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi.

ICC disappointed at PCB

The International Cricket Council (ICC) was not happy with the PCB officials skipping the presentation ceremony despite being the host of the tournament. The source said that Mohsin Naqvi did not travel to Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

“Mr Naqvi was unavailable and didn’t travel. As per understanding, only office bearers can be called for trophy presentation, so from PCB no office bearer was available for the same. And they (PCB) were the hosts, they should have been there," said the ICC spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the PTI report suggested that PCB CEO Sumair Ahmed, who was also director of the tournament, was present at the Dubai International Stadium for the closing ceremony but he was not invited to the dais for the trophy presentation.

“PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi didn't go to Dubai because of prior commitments as federal minister for interior but the PCB CEO was sent to represent Pakistan at the final and closing presentation.” the source close to PCB told PTI.

