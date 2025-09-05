- Home
Indian cricketer Sanju Samson and his wife, Charulatha Ramesh, celebrated their seventh Onam together. Their love story began with a simple Facebook message in college and blossomed into marriage in 2018.
Sanju Samson and Charulatha Ramesh's Onam Celebration over the Years
Team India and Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson and his wife, Charulatha Ramesh, are celebrating their seventh Onam together as a couple. On Friday, September 5, Samson took to his Instagram to extend his wishes for the auspicious occasion, while sharing the pictures of his joyous festive moments with his wife.
The 31-year-old took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Onam wishes to all from us,” along with a few pictures with his wife in traditional attire.
Samson and his wife, Charulatha, have joined millions of Malayalees not just in India but also across the world to celebrate the festival of Onam, embracing the traditions, joy, and togetherness of the auspicious occasion.
As the Malayalee community across the world celebrates the auspicious occasion, let’s take a look at how Sanju Samson and his Charulatha Ramesh celebrated Onam over the years and their love story.
Onam 2019
Sanju Samson’s love story with Charulatha started in college when he sent her a Facebook message. They dated for five years, building their relationship on friendship, respect, and support for each other. Even though they come from different religions, their bond grew stronger over time, based on love and understanding.
Onam 2020
Samson and Charulatha began when he sent a simple ‘HI’ message to his future wife on Facebook. The couple met at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram. It was in August 2013, the Kerala cricketer dropped a message to Charulatha on Facebook, marking the beginning of their beautiful journey together, which later grew into a strong bond of love and companionship over the years.
Onam 2021
The bond and love between Sanju Samson and Charulatha Ramesh only blossomed and became stronger during their five years of courtship. Samson was yet to become a known cricketer in India when he started dating Charulatha, but his future wife stood by him through the highs and lows of his career. Charulatha has always supported Sanju in his cricket career, cheering for him during matches.
Onam 2022
Samson and Charulatha’s five years of relationship culminated in taking a step forward, as they got married on December 22, 2018. Their wedding was a private ceremony in Kovalam, Kerala, attended only by close family, friends, and relatives. A few from Kerala cricket too attended his wedding. They got married under the Special Marriage Act, which allows couples from different backgrounds to marry legally.
Onam 2023
Despite coming from different religious backgrounds, with Sanju Samson being catholic and Charulatha Ramesh from a Hindu family, the couple has always respected each other’s beliefs and celebrated festivals together with love and harmony.
Onam 2024
Even after earning success through the Indian Premier League and his performance for Team India, Sanju Samson has always remained humble and grounded, celebrating Onam with his wife and family in a simple and joyful manner.
Onam 2025
Sanju Samson and Charulatha Ramesh will complete seven years of their marriage in December this year, and the couple celebrated Onam 2025 by sharing joyful moments together, dressed in traditional attire, spreading festive cheer with their fans.