Image Credit : Instagram/Sanju Samson

Team India and Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson and his wife, Charulatha Ramesh, are celebrating their seventh Onam together as a couple. On Friday, September 5, Samson took to his Instagram to extend his wishes for the auspicious occasion, while sharing the pictures of his joyous festive moments with his wife.

The 31-year-old took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Onam wishes to all from us,” along with a few pictures with his wife in traditional attire.

Samson and his wife, Charulatha, have joined millions of Malayalees not just in India but also across the world to celebrate the festival of Onam, embracing the traditions, joy, and togetherness of the auspicious occasion.

As the Malayalee community across the world celebrates the auspicious occasion, let’s take a look at how Sanju Samson and his Charulatha Ramesh celebrated Onam over the years and their love story.