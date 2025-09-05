Team India and Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson extended Onam wishes on Instagram, celebrating the auspicious day with his wife. He's been in top form in the Kerala Cricket League and is set for the Asia Cup 2025.

Team India and Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has extended Onam wishes to fans and the cricket fraternity worldwide. The people of Kerala and the Malayalee diaspora across the world are celebrating Onam with joy and togetherness. The festival of Onam has been one of the most celebrated festivals, symbolizing prosperity, cultural pride, and the spirit of unity among Malayalees worldwide.

The festival of Onam is celebrated over a period of 10 days, marking the harvest season and the annual homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali, who is believed to visit Kerala to see his people living in happiness and prosperity.

The 10th Day of Onam concludes with Thiruvoman, the most auspicious day of the festival, marked by grand feasts, which is often called ‘Sadhya’, traditional games, cultural performances, and celebrating the homecoming of King Mahali.

Sanju Samson’s Onam Wishes

As the people of Kerala and the Malayalee diaspora across the world celebrate the auspicious day of the Onam Festival, Sanju Samson joined in by extending his wishes on Instagram, sharing festive moments with his wife, Charulatha Ramesh, and spreading joy among fans and the cricket fraternity.

Taking to his Instagram, Samson wrote, “Onam wishes to all from us,”, along with a few pictures with his wife in traditional attire.

Sanju Samson was part of the ongoing Kerala Cricket League, playing for Kochi Blue Tigers, who reached the semifinal of the tournament after finishing on top of the points table with eight wins and two losses. Samson has been in blistering form in his debut season of the KCL, where he is currently the third leading run-getter with 368 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 73.60 in six matches.

Samson will not feature for Kochi Blue Tigers in the semifinal clash against Calicut Globstars, which will take place on Friday, September 5, as he will be flying out to Dubai for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Sanju Samson gears up for Asia Cup 2025

Sanju Samson was added to India’s 15-member squad as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. The Kerala cricketer’s impressive form in the last three T20I series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England earned him a spot in the squad and in contention to make it to the playing XI for the opener against the UAE at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10.

In the last T20I series, Samson played as an opener and amassed 417 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 37.90 in 12 matches. The wicketkeeper-batter shared 267 runs in partnership with Abhishek Sharma at the top. With the return of Shubman Gill to the T20I as vice-captain, Sanju Samson’s batting spot is expected to be changed, likely to slot him in the middle-order of the line-up.

However, Samson’s blistering form as an opener in the Kerala Cricket League has put him in strong contention to cement his place in the top order for the upcoming Asia Cup. In his T20I career, Samson has aggregated 861 runs, including 3 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 25.32 in 42 matches.