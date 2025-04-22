The launch of the Air Jordan line in 1984, in partnership with NBA player Michael Jordan, brought a massive changes in both sneaker culture and brand marketing.

Nike has become one of the most famous sportswear brands in the world. The journey of Nike is marked by fierce competition, internal challenges and global controversies. From humble beginnings to becoming a market leader, Nike's story is as much about smart branding as it is about resilience and reinvention.

What is the story behind Nike's iconic 'Swoosh' logo?

In 1964, Nike started as Blue Ribbon Sports, founded by Phil Knight and his former coach Bill Bowerman. Initially a distributor for Japanese brand Onitsuka Tiger, it became Nike Inc. in 1971, named after the Greek goddess of victory. That same year, the "Swoosh" logo was introduced, a symbol that would later become synonymous with athletic excellence and style.

When was Nike's biggest breakthrough?

The major break for Nike came in the 1970s, but the competition was massive. At that time, Adidas and Reebok were already major players. In a bid to outpace them, Nike invested heavily in athlete endorsements and technological innovation. The launch of the Air Jordan line in 1984, in partnership with NBA player Michael Jordan, brought a massive changes in both sneaker culture and brand marketing.

Air Jordan's success marked the start of Nike's dominance in basketball and pop culture.

What controversies rocked Nike?

Despite witnessing a massive success, the brand's rise was not free of criticism.

In the 1990s, Nike faced major backlash for using overseas factories with poor working conditions and low wages. Several activists accused Nike of exploiting labor, calling for massive protests and media scrutiny.

In the 2000s, Nike launched transparency and labor reform initiatives. They improved oversight, published factory conditions, and collaborated with independent monitors.

Over the years, Nike also faced backlash over insensitive ad campaigns, failed celebrity endorsements, and even political controversy, such as the Colin Kaepernick ad in 2018, which divided public opinion but ultimately strengthened brand loyalty among younger consumers.

When did Nike reinvent themselves and what is the story behind Nike's 'Just Do It' tag line?

Nike's ability to weather storms lies in its fearless marketing and constant reinvention. The brand has consistently aligned itself with social movements, emerging athletes, and global trends. Whether it's through powerful campaigns like "Just Do It," its push for sustainability, or its digital transformation with the Nike Training Club and SNKRS app, Nike stays ahead of the curve.

They also successfully managed to catch streetwear culture, turning performance gear into fashion statements.

In 2023, the brand earned over $51 billion in revenue. Its direct-to-consumer strategy, focus on e-commerce, and data-driven decision-making have kept it ahead in an increasingly crowded market.

What sets Nike apart from other brands?

What sets Nike apart is not just the quality of its products but it's the emotion and innovation behind them. By turning athletes into icons and sneakers into collectibles, Nike has cultivated an unmatched cultural presence.