NBA - Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals His All-Time NBA 'Starting Five'
Giannis Antetokounmpo names his all-time NBA starting five, featuring NBA icons from decades of action. Here’s why each pick matters.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
1. Stephen Curry – Point Guard
The greatest shooter in NBA history, Curry redefined what’s possible from beyond the arc. His off-ball movement and gravity warp defenses, making him a nightmare to guard.
2. Michael Jordan – Shooting Guard
Six-time champion. Five-time MVP. Ten-time scoring champ. Jordan, he’s the standard. His dominance in the clutch and consistent will to win makes him a non-negotiable pick for many, including Giannis.
3. Kobe Bryant – Small Forward
A mirror of MJ in many ways, Kobe brought a tough work ethic, scoring versatility, and defensive excellence. His “Mamba Mentality” shaped an entire generation of hoopers, including Giannis himself.
4. Kevin Durant – Power Forward
One of the most unstoppable scorers the game has ever seen. A 7-footer with guard skills, KD adds elite shooting, rim protection, and matchup nightmare potential at the forward spot.
5. LeBron James
The ultimate hybrid. Playmaker, scorer, defender, leader. Giannis Antetokounmpo sees LeBron as the glue guy of the lineup, capable of anchoring the team in any role.