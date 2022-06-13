Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Finals 2022: 'When I step on that court, I want to win by any means necessary' - Warriors' Klay Thompson

    First Published Jun 13, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    With Monday marking the third anniversary of Klay Thompson's ACL tear and the Golden State Warriors' loss in the 2019 NBA Finals, the Warriors' shooting guard reflected on his injury.

    In a recent interview with ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Klay Thompson reflected on the third anniversary of his significant Achilles that saw him miss over 900 days of NBA basketball. In the interview, Thompson talked about the Adrenaline rush during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and how he felt after the injury. Thompson had been an ironman in his first eight seasons in the league, barely missing time due to injuries. However, a couple of ACL injuries saw him miss 941 days of NBA action. The 2019 Finals also marked the end of an era as Kevin Durant would depart Golden State after three successful seasons, along with Thompson's injury.

    Thompson had 28 points in Game 6 of the NBA Finals when he tore his ACL on a shooting foul. The shooting guard recalled, "I just thought, I don't want to leave these points on the board, man. It is the Finals. I'm going to go get this 30-ball." Thompson would exit the game after completing a 30-point game in three quarters.

    ALSO READ: NBA Finals 2022: Jaylen Brown - 'There's no pressure; we know why we're here'

    "I never had such a severe injury, so I didn't think it was that serious. I might have sprained something in my knee. But, you know, when you're in the championship, and you're playing in front of our fans, your adrenaline is so high that you kind of disregard anything that makes sense -- and running around on a torn ACL doesn't make perfect sense," added Thompson.

    Thompson ended the interview by saying, "When I step on that court, I want to win by any means necessary. I don't care how ugly or pretty it is. Let's win and protect our home court. I'm not going to sing 'Kumbaya' or anything. I want to frigging win."

