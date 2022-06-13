NBA Finals 2022: Jaylen Brown - 'There's no pressure; we know why we're here'

Despite the Boston Celtics' collapse in Game 4 of the NBA 2022 Finals, star Jaylen Brown believes there's no pressure on the team.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

In his recent interview, Jaylen Brown is not fazed by the NBA 2022 Finals. The shooting guard can back his words with a solid showing on the biggest stage so far. Brown has jointly led the Celtics in scoring with 22.3 PPG. The shooting guard has 44% from the field and 35.5% from the three, along with 80% from the free-throw line, all good marks for a series as tightly contested as this one.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Brown said the following about the pressure of the NBA Finals "There's no pressure. It is what it is. We know why we're here. We know where we're at. We know it's the Finals. We know the severity of the game. There's no need to say things that are already understood. We know how important this game is and the energy that we need to come out with and how we need to set our team up and how we need to make plays, and how we need to guard and defend. We know all the ins and outs. We've just got to come and do it and let everybody watch and witness." ALSO READ: NBA: Anthony Davis - 'Haven't shot a basketball since maybe April 5'

Image credit: NBA/Facebook

While Brown has thrived mainly in the series with good games in Games 1, 3, and 4, his star teammate Jayson Tatum has struggled a lot more. Tatum has only shot 34% from the field while only making 29% of his twos, one of the lowest marks in NBA Finals history. Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka has attributed some of this to the amount of attention both stars have received.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons