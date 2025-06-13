Image Credit : Getty

Mikel Arteta has been married to Lorena Bernal since 2010. The two met in 2002 in San Sebastian and dated for six years before tying the knot in Mallorca.

Bernal is a former model and actress who won Miss Spain in 1999 at the age of 17 and later finished top-10 in Miss World. She also appeared in shows like Chuck and CSI: Miami.

The couple has three children namely Gabriel, Daniel, and Oliver, all born in Spain. Arteta credits her with being a transformative influence in his life, saying, “She has changed my perception about life.”

Bernal’s personal net worth is estimated to be at least $1 million.