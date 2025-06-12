Image Credit : Getty

If Arsenal want to go deep in cup competitions, having a reliable goalkeeper in shootouts is essential. Kepa’s record stands out. He saved 7 of 47 penalties at Chelsea, becoming their most successful goalkeeper in shootouts. His most notable moment came in the 2021 UEFA Super Cup, where he made two saves after being subbed on late specifically for penalties.

Arteta’s side has won four of six shootouts under his management, but most of those had goalkeepers who are no longer with the team. Raya has some pedigree in penalties, but bringing in someone with Kepa's proven record could help during tight knockout matches in Arsenal’s favour.