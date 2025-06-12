Three Reasons Why Arsenal’s Move for Kepa Arrizabalaga Makes Sense
Kepa Arrizabalaga to Arsenal could be a smart move. Here's why he fits Mikel Arteta’s plans at least for the short term future.
Elite in Penalty Shootouts
If Arsenal want to go deep in cup competitions, having a reliable goalkeeper in shootouts is essential. Kepa’s record stands out. He saved 7 of 47 penalties at Chelsea, becoming their most successful goalkeeper in shootouts. His most notable moment came in the 2021 UEFA Super Cup, where he made two saves after being subbed on late specifically for penalties.
Arteta’s side has won four of six shootouts under his management, but most of those had goalkeepers who are no longer with the team. Raya has some pedigree in penalties, but bringing in someone with Kepa's proven record could help during tight knockout matches in Arsenal’s favour.
Champions League-Level Experience
Kepa broke into the senior scene with Athletic Bilbao in 2016/17 and hasn’t looked back. His resume includes:
67 La Liga appearances
140 Premier League games
21 Champions League appearances
This experience is valuable for a team competing on multiple fronts. Unlike previous backups, Kepa has been tested at the highest levels. If Raya’s form dips or he picks up an injury, Arteta has a reliable alternative ready to step in.
Bargain Transfer Fee
Arsenal’s original target was Joan Garcia from Espanyol. Talented, yes, but he would’ve cost around €25 million. Barcelona stepped in for him instead.
That opened the door for Kepa. With a £5 million release clause, the deal becomes a financial no-brainer. In a transfer window where the club needs to spend big in other areas, this is a smart, low-cost solution for a high-quality backup.