Image Credit : Getty

Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona’s midfield has become more dynamic and vertical. Pau Prim, Pedri, and Frenkie de Jong (now back from injury) form a technically sound triangle, with an emphasis on quick ball recovery. Since Flick took over, Barcelona average 9.8 successful high recoveries per Champions League game, the second-highest after Manchester City. Inter Milan’s midfield (Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan) thrives on time and space. Deny them that, and Inter’s buildup suffers, as seen when Atlético Madrid pressed them off the pitch in the group stages.