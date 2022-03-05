EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 28 preview: All eyes on Manchester Derby as Top-4 race heats up

The EPL 2021-22 will see Gameweek 28 commence from Saturday. The Manchester Derby will attract eyeballs as the race for top-four intensifies. Here is the matchday preview.

Gameweek 28 of the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) is all set to be held over the weekend. With the top clubs being in action, the Manchester Derby will headline the weekend. In the same light, we present the matchday preview involving the top sides, as the race for top-four continues to be open and intensified.

Can Leicester City overcome Leeds United?

Leicester is placed 12th and will be eager to get back to winning ways in a bid to seal a European spot. It hosts 16th-placed Leeds on Saturday. While the latter is fighting to survive relegation, it will be desperate for a win under a new manager. Thus, it promises to be a thriller. A win for the Foxes could take it to tenth, while a loss might see it dropping to 13th.

Cheslea aims to dismantle Burnley

Third-placed Chelsea will be eager to keep the fight on for the title as it travels to relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday. Least to say, it should be an easy ride for The Blues. However, the Clarets have upset some of the top sides recently. Thus, Chelsea cannot afford to be conceited, as any result would keep it at third, for now.

Liverpool could face a tricky task against West Ham United

Second-placed Liverpool hosts fifth-placed West Ham on Saturday. Given the current form, The Reds are the favourites. However, the Hammers have emerged as a top side for the past two seasons, and despite their recent slump in form, it is a dangerous side. The result is unlikely to affect Liverpool's positioning, but a loss could jeopardise its title chances.

Arsenal needs to be careful against Watford

Relegation-threatened Watford is riding the same ship and form as Burnley and tends to spring up a surprise against the top sides. As it hosts sixth-placed Arsenal on Sunday, the latter will be the clear favourites to see this through. However, if things do not go the Gunners' way, don't be surprised. A win might take Arsenal to fourth, while a loss might see it retaining the sixth spot.

The clash of Manchester titans

The headliner event will be the Manchester Derby on Sunday, as Manchester City hosts city rival Manchester United. While the former is ahead in the title race, United is fighting for a top-four finish. Both teams have their reasons to win, and undoubtedly, it would be the ultimate thriller. Cityzens will stay on the top regardless of the result, while a loss might hamper its title chances. On the other hand, the Red Devils will remain at fourth with the win, while a loss could drop it to sixth.