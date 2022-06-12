Mary Kom suffers ACL injury, to undergo reconstructive surgery

MC Mary Kom is out for some time from boxing after suffering an ACL injury. As a result, she would not be able to compete in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Image credit: PTI

Six-time former world champion Indian boxer MC Mary Kom has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. It will require reconstructive surgery, as scans revealed on Saturday. As a result, the veteran Indian bid to compete at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games ended in heartbreak on Friday. Consequently, she was forced to withdraw midway from the selection trials for the tournament due to a knee injury. The doctor treating her has suggested a reconstruction surgery, as it happens to be a "complete tear of ACL". For now, the Olympic bronze medallist has been advised "ice application and knee support", besides being prescribed medication, including pain killers.

Image credit: Getty

The 39-year-old Mary twisted her left knee a few minutes in the opening round of the 48kg semis against Haryana's Nitu. She would thus miss the quadrennial event. She had become the first Indian woman boxer to bag a gold medal in the last edition of the competition in 2018 at Gold Coast. ALSO READ: Honour to meet PM Modi, says world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, other medallists

Image credit: PTI

Mary Kom failed in the opening round of the bout. She tried hard to keep going after receiving medical support. However, following a couple of punches, she toiled to maintain her balance, clutching her left knee and was in a visible discomfort with the pain. She had to be carried out of the ring, while Nitu was announced the winner via RSCI (Referee Stops Contest due to injury).

Image credit: Getty

Mary, who also happens to be a bronze medallist from the 2012 London Olympics, had her left knee heavily bandaged following the fall before being taken to the hospital for scans. The multiple-time Asian gold medallist last competed during the Tokyo Olympics last year, where she had reached the pre-quarters. ALSO READ: Ukrainian boxer Oleg Prudky dies on the frontline fighting Russian forces; lauded as 'hero'

Image credit: Getty