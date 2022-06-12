Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mary Kom suffers ACL injury, to undergo reconstructive surgery

    First Published Jun 12, 2022, 2:32 PM IST

    MC Mary Kom is out for some time from boxing after suffering an ACL injury. As a result, she would not be able to compete in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

    Image credit: PTI

    Six-time former world champion Indian boxer MC Mary Kom has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. It will require reconstructive surgery, as scans revealed on Saturday. As a result, the veteran Indian bid to compete at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games ended in heartbreak on Friday. Consequently, she was forced to withdraw midway from the selection trials for the tournament due to a knee injury. The doctor treating her has suggested a reconstruction surgery, as it happens to be a "complete tear of ACL". For now, the Olympic bronze medallist has been advised "ice application and knee support", besides being prescribed medication, including pain killers.

    Image credit: Getty

    The 39-year-old Mary twisted her left knee a few minutes in the opening round of the 48kg semis against Haryana's Nitu. She would thus miss the quadrennial event. She had become the first Indian woman boxer to bag a gold medal in the last edition of the competition in 2018 at Gold Coast.

    ALSO READ: Honour to meet PM Modi, says world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, other medallists

    Image credit: PTI

    Mary Kom failed in the opening round of the bout. She tried hard to keep going after receiving medical support. However, following a couple of punches, she toiled to maintain her balance, clutching her left knee and was in a visible discomfort with the pain. She had to be carried out of the ring, while Nitu was announced the winner via RSCI (Referee Stops Contest due to injury).

    Image credit: Getty

    Mary, who also happens to be a bronze medallist from the 2012 London Olympics, had her left knee heavily bandaged following the fall before being taken to the hospital for scans. The multiple-time Asian gold medallist last competed during the Tokyo Olympics last year, where she had reached the pre-quarters.

    ALSO READ: Ukrainian boxer Oleg Prudky dies on the frontline fighting Russian forces; lauded as 'hero'

    Image credit: Getty

    Mary, the most decorated Indian boxer, did not compete at the World Championships last month and did not want to participate in the now-postponed Asian Games either, as she wanted to focus on the CWG, which happens next month.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UFC ultimate fighting championship Glover Teixeira has career advice for Paulo Costa; want to know? Read this-ayh

    UFC: Glover Teixeira has career advice for Paulo Costa; want to know? Read this

    NBA Finals 2022: Revisiting 5 memorable single-game performances krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Revisiting 5 memorable single-game performances

    ENG vs NZ, Trent Bridge Test: Fans applaud Daryl Mitchell's 2nd consecutive century krn

    ENG vs NZ, Trent Bridge Test: Fans applaud Daryl Mitchell's 2nd consecutive century

    Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson hired as Charlotte Hornets head coach: Report krn

    Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson hired as Charlotte Hornets head coach: Report

    nba finals 2022 stephen curry masterclass and golden state warriors game 4 win against boston celtics in number krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Stephen Curry's masterclass and Warriors’ Game 4 win in numbers

    Recent Stories

    China warns US against slander, says stop meddling in internal issues - adt

    China warns US against slander, says stop meddling in internal issues

    West Bengal WBJEE Result 2022 to be announced on June 17; Know details here - adt

    West Bengal WBJEE Result 2022 to be announced on June 17; Know details here

    Video R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' - 'The Nambi Effect' at New York's Biggest Billboard at Times Square RBA

    Video: R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' - 'The Nambi Effect' at New York's Biggest Billboard at Times Square

    Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge

    Why don't you just kill me Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh breaks down

    'Why don't you just kill me?': Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh breaks down

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon