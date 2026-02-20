CAB president Sourav Ganguly met Major General DK Singh, GOC, Bengal Sub Area, to strengthen ties between the association and the Army. They discussed the redevelopment and lease of Eden Gardens, and Ganguly presented a T20 World Cup 2026 memento.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday met Major General DK Singh, GOC, Bengal Sub Area, as part of efforts to strengthen the bond between the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the Army. Ganguly was accompanied by CAB Honorary Secretary Bablu Kolay and CAB Treasurer Sanjay Das. Ganguly, along with Kolay and Das, presented Maj Gen DK Singh with an ICC T20 World Cup 2026 special memento. According to a release, Colonel Tarun Tyagi and Capt. Chinmay Nayak, CEO (CAB) were also present.

Discussions on Eden Gardens and Army-CAB Ties

Ganguly and Maj Gen DK Singh had a discussion with on a range of topics from the re-development of the Eden Gardens, lease of the iconic ground, and ways to strengthen the bond between the Association and Army, the release said.

T20 World Cup Update

India and Sri Lanka are hosting the T20 World Cup and both teams have entered the Super 8 stage of the tournament. India are slated to take on South Africa in their first match of the Super 8 stage on February 22. The tournament will conclude on March 8. (ANI)