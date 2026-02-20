Australia ended their T20 World Cup run with a dominant 9-wicket win over Oman. Adam Zampa's clinical 4/21 held Oman to 104, a total Australia chased in 9.4 overs thanks to captain Mitchell Marsh's explosive, unbeaten 64-run knock.

Australia Crush Oman in Consolation Win

Australia concluded their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign with a commanding nine-wicket victory over Oman, dismissing them for just 104 and reaching the target in only 9.4 overs. Captain Mitchell Marsh led the charge with an unbeaten, explosive half-century, while spinner Adam Zampa produced a clinical bowling performance, finishing with 4/21 in 3.2 overs, keeping Oman under pressure throughout their innings.

Zampa Spins Web Around Oman

After being asked to bat first, Oman were bundled out for just 104 runs in 16.2 overs.

Oman lost their opener, Aamir Kaleem, for a golden duck after he was clean bowled by speedster Xavier Bartlett on the very first delivery of the match.

During the second ball of the fourth over, Nathan Ellis then removed Karan Sonavale for 12 runs off 11 deliveries, with two fours.

The wickets continued to fall for Oman in the power play as they lost captain Jatinder Singh for 17 runs off 15 balls, with three fours.

At the end of the power play, Oman crawled to 47/3.

Hammad Mirza (16 off 13 balls, with two boundaries) tried to stay at the crease but Adam Zampa clean bowled him during the eighth over.

Oman lost another wicket during the 10th over, when Mohammad Nadeem (2) was trapped LBW to Zampa as they made 69/5.

Wasim Ali (32), wicketkeeper-batter (9), Jiten Ramanandi (1), Shakeel Ahmed (3), and Shafiq Jan (0) couldn't contribute with the bat in the second half of Oman's innings as they were bundled out for the modest score.

Six of the batters were out bowled, equalling the record of such dismissals in T20 World Cup history.

Maxwell Achieves T20I Milestone

Glenn Maxwell, who hasn't had the best of World Cups, snapped his 50th T20I wicket when he trapped Mohammad Nadeem leg before wicket. Maxwell has been Australia's premier all-rounder in the last few years, bringing up the milestone to go with 50+ catches and 2500+ runs in the shortest format.

Oman especially struggled to read Adam Zampa, and the leg-spinner finished with 4/21 in 3.2 overs.

Marsh Leads Dominant Chase

Chasing a modest target of 105, Australian openers Travis Head and captain Mitchell Marsh smashed 73/0 in powerplay.

Captain Marsh brought up his half-century in 26 balls.

Head departed after playing a brisk knock of 19-ball 32, with six fours.

Marsh remained unbeaten on 64 off 33 balls, with seven fours and four towering sixes as Australia chased down the target in 9.4 overs, winning the one-sided contest by nine wickets.

Australia Finish Third in Group

With this victory, Australia ended their campaign with two victories and as many losses in four Group B matches in the ongoing tournament.

The Mitchell Marsh-led side, who are already out of the T20 World Cup, finished third in their group with four points. (ANI)