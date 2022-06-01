Manchester United confirms Paul Pogba will leave club this summer

The club has confirmed that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United this summer. His second stint at Old Trafford ends on a sour note, with no considerable success, barring the UEFA Europa League.

Image Credit: Getty Images

On Wednesday, record 20-time former English champion Manchester United confirmed that French midfielder Paul Pogba would leave the club this summer. He will be a free agent, as he is negotiating with the clubs of his choice. It marks the end of his second stint at Old Trafford, having re-signed for the club in 2016. He was signed in from Juventus for £89.3 million under then-manager Jose Mourinho and has since scored 39 goals in 226 matches for the side across competitions. He has won just a couple of titles, including the UEFA Europa League (UEL) in his first season at the club since re-signing.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract. The Frenchman has enjoyed a long association with United, having joined the club's Academy from Le Havre at the age of just 16," United confirmed in a media statement. ALSO READ: 'IT'S BEEN AN HONOUR' - GARETH BALE PENS EMOTIONAL FAREWELL TO REAL MADRID FANS

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pogba had made his club debut in 2010 and played seven matches with no goals across tournaments in a couple of seasons. "It was a low-key end to a United career that had brought so many individual high moments, so many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill," added United.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"But, for a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware – not to mention the World Cup at the international level – is something that should be applauded and celebrated," United continued in its statement. ALSO READ: UK government lifts Chelsea sanctions following Todd Boehly takeover

Image Credit: Getty Images