Image Credit : @centredevils/X

Futuristic Stadium Plans by Lord Norman Foster

The new stadium, designed by Lord Norman Foster, promises a state-of-the-art complex with a 100,000-seat capacity. The design features a large canopy to shelter fans from Manchester’s weather and is intended to be a transformational venue dubbed the ‘Wembley of the North.’ The plans also include extensive residential development accounting for 17,000 homes.

Though securing the land is a major milestone, funding the estimated £2 billion project remains a significant hurdle. The club seeks government funding for infrastructure but will finance the stadium itself.