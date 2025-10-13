Image Credit : Getty

"I feel like I have been in an inconsistent environment for a very long time, so it is even more difficult to be consistent. When people talk about consistency, you need consistent variables in your life and the way you train. We have just had so many changes so far in my career," Rashford said. The 27-year-old forward joined Barcelona on a season-long loan in the summer, with the Spanish giants holding an option to make the move permanent. He has contributed eight goals and assists in just 10 appearances for Barcelona.