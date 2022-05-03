Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester City, Bayern Munich to lock horns in Green Bay for USA Cup 2022

    First Published May 3, 2022, 5:13 PM IST

    Manchester City and Bayern Munich are ruling in their respective leagues. Meanwhile, the two will lock horns during the pre-season USA Cup 2022 at Green Bay.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Defending English champion Manchester City is in a tight race against Liverpool to retain the English Premier League (EPL) crown. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich remains the undisputed German champion, having won the record-extending 31st Bundesliga title. But, who among the two is the best? It would be decided when the two play in the 2022 USA Cup.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    City and Bayern are set to lock horns at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay on July 23, in a pre-season exhibition match. It would be the first-ever football game to be played at the venue, which happens to be the oldest NFL stadium in the country. Both the clubs, along with the Green Bay Packers team of the National Football League (NFL), made the announcement on Monday night. Besides, City would also be playing a match against Club America at the NRG Stadium in Houston on July 20, which will be a part of its pre-season tour to the United States of America (USA) ahead of the 2022-23 season.

    ALSO READ: "I'm not happy with the results" - Rangnick on his interim managerial spell at Man United

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Bayern will be touring the USA too for its pre-season campaign, as it will also play DC United in Washington DC on the same day. City and Bayern have already met before in the USA. During the International Champions Cup in 2018, in July, the Cityzens handed a 3-2 defeat to the Bavarians at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    City is currently a point ahead of second-placed Liverpool and the race for the title looks set to go into the final day. Both sides have four more games to play. The Cityzens are also in contention for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League (UCL), playing the semis, leading 4-3 after the opening leg at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester against Spanish champion Real Madrid.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dhamaka on Debut: How Gujarat Titans have become a force to reckon with in IPL 2022?-ayh

    Dhamaka on Debut: How Gujarat Titans have become a force to reckon with in IPL 2022?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Should there be DRS challenge for wide-ball calls? Daniel Vettori, Imran Tahir, Kumar Sangakkara reckon-ayh

    IPL 2022: Should there be DRS challenge for wide-ball calls? Vettori, Tahir, Sangakkara reckon

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Gujarat-Punjab Fantasy XI preview, prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    football Twitter explodes after Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez makes blue tick plea to Elon Musk snt

    Twitter explodes after Man City's Riyad Mahrez makes blue tick plea to Elon Musk

    football Eid Mubarak La Liga champions Real Madrid star Karim Benzema wishes fans on Eid ul-Fitr; video goes viral snt

    'Eid Mubarak': Real Madrid star Karim Benzema wishes fans on Eid ul-Fitr; video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    7 habits that can put your teeth and oral health at risk gcw

    7 habits that can put your teeth and oral health at risk

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked for inflammatory speech in Aurangabad - adt

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked for inflammatory speech in Aurangabad

    Loudspeaker row: Maharashtra DGP says ready to deal with Raj Thackeray's warning - adt

    Loudspeaker row: Maharashtra DGP says ready to deal with Raj Thackeray's warning

    Meta Gala 2022 Best dressed to worst dressed take a look at these 12 pics from the event drb

    Met Gala 2022: 12 best and worst dressed celebs of the glided glamour event

    Having a back ache Try these yoga poses for immediate relief gcw

    Having a back ache? Try these yoga poses for immediate relief

    Recent Videos

    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon