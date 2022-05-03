Manchester City, Bayern Munich to lock horns in Green Bay for USA Cup 2022

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are ruling in their respective leagues. Meanwhile, the two will lock horns during the pre-season USA Cup 2022 at Green Bay.

Defending English champion Manchester City is in a tight race against Liverpool to retain the English Premier League (EPL) crown. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich remains the undisputed German champion, having won the record-extending 31st Bundesliga title. But, who among the two is the best? It would be decided when the two play in the 2022 USA Cup.

City and Bayern are set to lock horns at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay on July 23, in a pre-season exhibition match. It would be the first-ever football game to be played at the venue, which happens to be the oldest NFL stadium in the country. Both the clubs, along with the Green Bay Packers team of the National Football League (NFL), made the announcement on Monday night. Besides, City would also be playing a match against Club America at the NRG Stadium in Houston on July 20, which will be a part of its pre-season tour to the United States of America (USA) ahead of the 2022-23 season. ALSO READ: "I'm not happy with the results" - Rangnick on his interim managerial spell at Man United

Meanwhile, Bayern will be touring the USA too for its pre-season campaign, as it will also play DC United in Washington DC on the same day. City and Bayern have already met before in the USA. During the International Champions Cup in 2018, in July, the Cityzens handed a 3-2 defeat to the Bavarians at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

