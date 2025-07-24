Image Credit : Getty

Stadium and Regeneration Project

The planned stadium, designed by architect Lord Norman Foster, is set to be the largest football venue in the UK, boasting a 100,000-seat capacity and a projected construction cost exceeding £2bn. United aims to finance the stadium construction privately, although government funding is sought for the broader redevelopment of the Old Trafford area, which would include significant infrastructure improvements, new homes, and job creation. The project is spearheaded by Lord Seb Coe and could serve as the main venue for the 2035 Women’s World Cup Final, provided complications over key land acquisitions, like the Freightliner Terminal, are resolved.

The club's intention is to complete the stadium in time for the 2031-32 season, but logistical and operational hurdles remain significant.