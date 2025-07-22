Image Credit : Getty

Ruben Amorim’s system thrives on two narrow playmakers behind a central striker. With Matheus Cunha already lined up to operate on the left, Bryan Mbeumo could be slotted into the right-sided No.10 role.

While he’s known as a wide winger, Mbeumo often drifts into half-spaces to use his stronger left foot for shooting or threading passes. Transitioning from the touchline to a more central area won’t be an issue.

At Brentford, Mbeumo often latched onto long diagonal passes from deep, and at United, he could link up the same way, with Bruno Fernandes potentially playing deeper to move those balls forward.

Possible XI (3-4-2-1): Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Amad, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Højlund