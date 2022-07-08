Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaysia Masters 2022: HS Prannoy breezes past Kanta Tsuneyama to seal semis berth

    First Published Jul 8, 2022, 6:48 PM IST

    HS Prannoy defeated Kanta Tsuneyama in straight sets to seal his place in the Malaysia Masters 2022 semis. In the semis, he takes on Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was another top-class performance by Indian shuttler HS Prannoy during the 2022 Malaysia Master. In the quarterfinal, he faced off against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan and defeated him in straight sets, 25-23, 22-20. As he progresses to the semis, he will take on Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong on Saturday. No other Indian in is the contention. Upon winning the semis, he could be up against either Lu Guangzu of China or Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia in the final on Sunday. Prannoy's stint in this tournament started with Brice Leverdez of France in the opening round and Wang Tzu-wei of Taiwan in the pre-quarters.

    Image credit: Getty

    In the women's singles, ace Indian PV Sindhu lost to Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan 13-21, 21-12, 12-21 in the quarterfinal. No Indian is left in contention in the men's women's and mixed categories in the doubles category. In the women's doubles, all the Indians were knocked out in the opening round, whereas for men and mixed, no Indians competed.

    ALSO READ: MALAYSIA MASTERS 2022: PV SINDHU FALLS TO TAI TZU YING AGAIN IN THE QUARTERFINALS

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Jack Wilshere retires: Fans thank former Arsenal and England star for the memories snt

    Jack Wilshere retires: Fans thank former Arsenal and England star for the memories

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Enjoy hitting 4s, having been hitting 6s my entire life - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, 1st T20I: 'Enjoy hitting 4s, having been smashing 6s my entire life' - Pandya

    football Alcohol beer consumption rules at Qatar World Cup 2022: What we know so far snt

    Alcohol consumption rules at Qatar World Cup 2022: What we know so far

    football Poster boy Cristiano Ronaldo features in Manchester United new home kit; fans rate polo collar comeback snt

    'Poster boy' Ronaldo features in Man United's new home kit; fans rate iconic collar comeback

    football laliga Pedri 8 era begins: Barcelona fans thrilled after youngster gets Iniesta's iconic number snt

    Pedri 8 era begins: Barcelona fans thrilled after youngster gets Iniesta's iconic number

    Recent Stories

    NEET 2022 Extra time to be given this year know reporting time and other details gcw

    NEET 2022: Extra time to be given this year; know reporting time and other details

    football Jack Wilshere retires: Fans thank former Arsenal and England star for the memories snt

    Jack Wilshere retires: Fans thank former Arsenal and England star for the memories

    Will Ambedkar memorials be India's first national monuments?

    Will Ambedkar memorials be India's first national monuments?

    Meta Quest headsets will not require users to have Facebook account gcw

    Meta Quest headsets will not require users to have Facebook account

    Shinzo Abe shot dead: Attacks on key figures from Japan in the past snt

    Shinzo Abe shot dead: Attacks on key figures from Japan in the past

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon