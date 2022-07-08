Malaysia Masters 2022: HS Prannoy breezes past Kanta Tsuneyama to seal semis berth

HS Prannoy defeated Kanta Tsuneyama in straight sets to seal his place in the Malaysia Masters 2022 semis. In the semis, he takes on Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong.

Image credit: Getty

It was another top-class performance by Indian shuttler HS Prannoy during the 2022 Malaysia Master. In the quarterfinal, he faced off against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan and defeated him in straight sets, 25-23, 22-20. As he progresses to the semis, he will take on Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong on Saturday. No other Indian in is the contention. Upon winning the semis, he could be up against either Lu Guangzu of China or Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia in the final on Sunday. Prannoy's stint in this tournament started with Brice Leverdez of France in the opening round and Wang Tzu-wei of Taiwan in the pre-quarters.