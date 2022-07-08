Malaysia Masters 2022: HS Prannoy breezes past Kanta Tsuneyama to seal semis berth
HS Prannoy defeated Kanta Tsuneyama in straight sets to seal his place in the Malaysia Masters 2022 semis. In the semis, he takes on Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong.
Image credit: Getty
It was another top-class performance by Indian shuttler HS Prannoy during the 2022 Malaysia Master. In the quarterfinal, he faced off against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan and defeated him in straight sets, 25-23, 22-20. As he progresses to the semis, he will take on Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong on Saturday. No other Indian in is the contention. Upon winning the semis, he could be up against either Lu Guangzu of China or Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia in the final on Sunday. Prannoy's stint in this tournament started with Brice Leverdez of France in the opening round and Wang Tzu-wei of Taiwan in the pre-quarters.
Image credit: Getty
In the women's singles, ace Indian PV Sindhu lost to Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan 13-21, 21-12, 12-21 in the quarterfinal. No Indian is left in contention in the men's women's and mixed categories in the doubles category. In the women's doubles, all the Indians were knocked out in the opening round, whereas for men and mixed, no Indians competed.
