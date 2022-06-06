Liverpool rejects Bayern Munich's bid for Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich's initial bid for 30-year-old Senegalese winger Sadio Mane has been rejected. However, a better offer is expected by the German champion.

Liverpool has reportedly rejected Bayern Munich's initial bid of £21 million for Sadio Mane. The FA Cup winner is rumoured to want around £40 million for the Senegalese winger, whose contract expires in a year. This summer, Mane is expected to be sold by Liverpool after expressing his desire to leave. Mane has been a great servant for Liverpool, helping the Merseyside team win its first English Premier League (EPL) title in the EPL era and playing a crucial part in its 2018-19 UEFA Champions League (UCL) title. The Senegalese has scored 120 goals and provided 38 assists in his 265-game stint with The Reds.

Bayern is expected to improve its offer and re-negotiate with Liverpool. Its initial offer included £21 million and £4 million in possible add-ons. Liverpool and Bayern negotiated a transfer last season when Thiago Alcantara joined Liverpool for a deal in the £20-25 million region. Liverpool is expecting £42 million.

