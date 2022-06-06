Liverpool rejects Bayern Munich's bid for Sadio Mane
Bayern Munich's initial bid for 30-year-old Senegalese winger Sadio Mane has been rejected. However, a better offer is expected by the German champion.
Liverpool has reportedly rejected Bayern Munich's initial bid of £21 million for Sadio Mane. The FA Cup winner is rumoured to want around £40 million for the Senegalese winger, whose contract expires in a year. This summer, Mane is expected to be sold by Liverpool after expressing his desire to leave. Mane has been a great servant for Liverpool, helping the Merseyside team win its first English Premier League (EPL) title in the EPL era and playing a crucial part in its 2018-19 UEFA Champions League (UCL) title. The Senegalese has scored 120 goals and provided 38 assists in his 265-game stint with The Reds.
Mane was bought by Liverpool from Southampton back in 2016, with The Reds aiming for a top for finish. In the six years since, Liverpool managed to finish in the top four every season, reached three UCL finals, and has three EPL seasons of over 90 points. Bayern, likely to lose top scorer Robert Lewandowski and may also lose Serge Gnabry, could do with some attacking reinforcements, reports The Daily Mail.
Bayern is expected to improve its offer and re-negotiate with Liverpool. Its initial offer included £21 million and £4 million in possible add-ons. Liverpool and Bayern negotiated a transfer last season when Thiago Alcantara joined Liverpool for a deal in the £20-25 million region. Liverpool is expecting £42 million.
However, Liverpool might have to budge as Mane is in the last year of his contract and may leave as a free agent next season if a deal isn't agreed. Real Madrid, PSG, and Barcelona are also interested in Mane's services. The Bundesliga would provide a different and new challenge for 30-year-old Mane, who has played in the Austrian league, French second division, and the EPL.