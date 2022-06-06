Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liverpool rejects Bayern Munich's bid for Sadio Mane

    First Published Jun 6, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    Bayern Munich's initial bid for 30-year-old Senegalese winger Sadio Mane has been rejected. However, a better offer is expected by the German champion.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Liverpool has reportedly rejected Bayern Munich's initial bid of £21 million for Sadio Mane. The FA Cup winner is rumoured to want around £40 million for the Senegalese winger, whose contract expires in a year. This summer, Mane is expected to be sold by Liverpool after expressing his desire to leave. Mane has been a great servant for Liverpool, helping the Merseyside team win its first English Premier League (EPL) title in the EPL era and playing a crucial part in its 2018-19 UEFA Champions League (UCL) title. The Senegalese has scored 120 goals and provided 38 assists in his 265-game stint with The Reds.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mane was bought by Liverpool from Southampton back in 2016, with The Reds aiming for a top for finish. In the six years since, Liverpool managed to finish in the top four every season, reached three UCL finals, and has three EPL seasons of over 90 points. Bayern, likely to lose top scorer Robert Lewandowski and may also lose Serge Gnabry, could do with some attacking reinforcements, reports The Daily Mail.

    ALSO READ: Couldn't close season better, says Argentina's Messi after 5-goal burst against Estonia

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Bayern is expected to improve its offer and re-negotiate with Liverpool. Its initial offer included £21 million and £4 million in possible add-ons. Liverpool and Bayern negotiated a transfer last season when Thiago Alcantara joined Liverpool for a deal in the £20-25 million region. Liverpool is expecting £42 million.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, Liverpool might have to budge as Mane is in the last year of his contract and may leave as a free agent next season if a deal isn't agreed. Real Madrid, PSG, and Barcelona are also interested in Mane's services. The Bundesliga would provide a different and new challenge for 30-year-old Mane, who has played in the Austrian league, French second division, and the EPL.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA national basketball association: Quin Snyder stepping down as Utah Jazz head coach-krn

    NBA: Quin Snyder stepping down as Utah Jazz head coach

    Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand bags another win over world champion Magnus Carlsen; leads standings snt

    Norway Chess: Anand bags another win over world champion Carlsen; leads standings

    NBA Finals: Dubs laud Steph Curry after Golden State Warriors bounce back to level series with Boston Celtics krn

    NBA Finals: Dubs laud Steph Curry after Warriors bounce back to level series with Celtics

    Lifting 14th in Paris: Nadal's French Open crown week after Real Madrid's champions league glory is poetic snt

    Lifting 14th in Paris: Nadal's French Open crown week after Real Madrid's UCL glory is poetic

    tennis Nadal's 14th French Open crown: Tendulkar, Sania and other Indian sporting icons laud King of Clay snt

    Nadal's 14th French Open crown: Tendulkar, Sania and other Indian sporting icons laud King of Clay

    Recent Stories

    NBA national basketball association: Quin Snyder stepping down as Utah Jazz head coach-krn

    NBA: Quin Snyder stepping down as Utah Jazz head coach

    Meet Japan s Kenichi Horie the oldest man to sail solo non-stop across Pacific gcw

    Meet Japan's Kenichi Horie, the oldest man to sail solo non-stop across Pacific

    After KGF Chapter 2 Sanjay Dutt to star in Thalapathy Vijay next drb

    After KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt to star in Thalapathy Vijay’s next?

    Radhika Merchant gets brutally trolled; netizens make fun of her Arangetram performance RBA

    Video: Radhika Merchant gets brutally trolled; netizens make fun of her Arangetram performance

    PM Modi launches Jan Samarth portal, Here's all you need to know - adt

    PM Modi launches Jan Samarth portal, Here's all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon