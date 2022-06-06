Couldn't close season better, says Argentina's Messi after 5-goal burst against Estonia

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi joins a select club comprising only Juan Andres Marvezy and Manuel Moreno to score five goals in a game for Argentina.

    Hours after scoring all five of Argentina's goals against Estonia in a friendly in Pamplona, legendary striker Lionel Messi lauded the team's effort this season and appreciated adding more minutes to their World Cup 2022 preparations.

    On Sunday, Messi joins an elite club comprising only Juan Andres Marvezy and Manuel Moreno to score five in a game for Argentina. The seven-time Ballon d'Or scored from the spot in the eighth minute, then added four more in half an hour (45, 47, 71 and 76 minutes). His quintet extended his record tally of goals for his country to 86.

    On Wednesday, the Argentines swept aside Italy 3-0 in the Finalissima - a game between Europe and South America champions. Messi provided two crucial assists in that clash, and he displayed his vintage form on Sunday, sparking excitement among fans of the iconic striker.

    Following this win, Messi took to Instagram to thank fans of Argentina and also lauded the team for a fruitful season. 

    "We could not close the season better. We won the Finalissima, and today we added more minutes preparing for the World Cup," Messi wrote.

    "Thanks again to everyone who came to the field and to those who follow us from a distance. We're going to rest for a few days, and we'll be back very soon! Hugs to all!!" the 34-year-old added.

    Lionel Scaloni's side is unbeaten in 33 matches, the last loss a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in the semi-finals of the 2019 Copa America. At the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year, Argentina is drawn with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

