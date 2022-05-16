La Liga 2021-22: "Barcelona against the clock to plan and to decide things" - Xavi

Barcelona settled for a goalless draw against Getafe in La Liga 2021-22 on Sunday. Although it is assured of a top-two finish, manager Xavi feels it is racing against time to make things right.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona has managed to recover brilliantly in 2021-22 La Liga. Although it was at the risk of missing out on a top-four finish earlier when the season started, Xavi, who came in during the mid-season to take over as manager of the club, has managed to stabilise things at the club, assuring it of the second spot. On Sunday, it settled for a goalless draw in Getafe. Meanwhile, the head coach has stated that things are far from correct for the club right now, and it will have a lot of work to be done in the coming days to get Barca back in the league where it belonged for all this time.

Speaking after the draw, Xavi noted, "As for the league, we were very far away, but the reality is that we have not been able to compete in other competitions. Now things have to be corrected, but it could have been worse. I'm optimistic if the economic situation is good, but we'll wait. We have to plan now, and we don't have much time. We are already against the clock to plan and to decide things." ALSO READ: PSG or Real Madrid? Amid uncertain future, Ronaldinho makes huge Mbappe claim

"The goal was to qualify for the Super Cup, to finish second, and we've covered that. Considering where we were in November, December, and January, we can be happy. Not so much with this game. We were too tidy in the first half. We need to generate more. We have not achieved the main objective of winning titles. I would not have signed for it, but we have denied the blow of a disastrous season," concluded Xavi.

