Image Credit : Getty

Jürgen Klopp, who brought Jota to Liverpool in 2020 and coached him through four impactful seasons, posted an emotional tribute. "This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can’t see it!" he wrote on Instagram.

Calling Jota a “fantastic player” and “loving and caring husband and father,” Klopp extended his thoughts to Jota’s wife Rute, their children, and everyone close to the family. “We will miss you so much,” he added.