Image Credit : Getty

One of Diogo Jota's most memorable contributions came during the fierce Merseyside derby in April, a game that would, tragically, mark his final goal for Liverpool. As Everton dug deep to frustrate their city rivals, Jota delivered a flash of brilliance. Weaving through challenges, he drove home a low strike that sealed a vital 1-0 win.

The goal kept Liverpool's title momentum alive in a tense run-in, bringing them a step closer to clinching their historic 20th league crown. Though he's gone, this final act cemented his status as a big-game player and an irreplaceable figure in the club’s recent success.