Kevin Durant’s Net Worth in 2025: Salary, Endorsements, Business & Cars
A detailed breakdown of Kevin Durant's 2025 net worth, including his NBA salary, endorsement earnings, real estate, business ventures, and luxury car collection.
Net Worth in 2025: $300 Million
As of 2025, Kevin Durant’s estimated net worth sits at $300 million, built over nearly two decades of professional basketball and off-court ventures. This figure comes from a mix of NBA earnings, endorsements, real estate, and investments.
2024-25 NBA Salary: $51.18 Million
Durant is still one of the league’s highest-paid stars. For the current season, he’s earning $51.18 million playing for the Phoenix Suns. Despite being in his mid-30s, he remains a dominant scorer and a vital piece for his team.
Annual Earnings: $97.9 Million
Beyond his NBA paycheck, Durant earns heavily from off-court ventures. When you factor in his endorsements, business income, and other sources, his total annual earnings reach about $97.9 million.
Endorsement Deals: Nike, Prime Hydration & More
Durant's name has long been tied to Nike, but that’s just one part of his endorsement portfolio. Other major partnerships include:
Fanatics
FanDuel
Prime Hydration
These deals significantly boost his annual income and keep him visible beyond basketball.
Real Estate & Business Ventures
Durant’s business moves are just as sharp as his jumper. He’s invested in tech companies and owns multiple properties. Notably, he has a luxury residence in New York among other real estate assets across the U.S. These holdings add massive value to his net worth. Away from wealth building, Durant also gives back. Through the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, he supports marginalised youth, focusing on education, athletics, and social programs.
Car Collection Worth $4 Million
Durant’s car garage is stacked. His collection, estimated at $4 million, includes rare and high-end models such as:
1966 Ford GT40
Lamborghini Aventador Roadster
Rolls-Royce Phantom
Ferrari California
Chevrolet Camaro SS (custom)