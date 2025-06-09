Image Credit : Getty

Punjab Kings co-owner Mohit Burman believes that the Indian Premier League must extend its season to truly rival the world’s top sports leagues in overall brand value. While the IPL is already second globally in terms of per-match value, Burman insists that moving up the brand ladder demands a 12–16 week operational window. At $16.8 million per match, the IPL only trails the NFL's $36.8 million. But on the bigger picture, with total brand value, it still lags behind.

As Burman points out, “We’re already second in the world when it comes to per-match value, just behind the NFL. But overall brand value? That’s a different game.” According to Houlihan Lokey, the IPL is worth $16 billion. Compare that to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys at $9 billion or the NBA’s New York Knicks at $7 billion, and the gap becomes clearer. Premier League clubs, with longer calendars, also benefit from season-long engagement.