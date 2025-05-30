Image Credit : Getty

Steve Kerr gave high praise to Draymond Green, placing him in his top three all-time defenders. “What I see with Draymond when he’s guarding the post is incredible,” Kerr said, pointing to Green’s ability to cover ground from the low post to half court.

Kerr emphasized Draymond’s unique strength and intelligence, highlighting how he differs from other legends: “Dray is physically stronger and more capable of guarding low-post players.” His performances especially against Giannis this season holding him to 31.3% shooting, reaffirmed his elite status.