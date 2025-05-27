Image Credit : Getty

Proposed Deal:

Chicago Bulls receive: Jonathan Kuminga (sign-and-trade)

Golden State Warriors receive: Coby White

Jonathan Kuminga’s time with the Warriors seems to be winding down. Despite averaging 12.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 50.7% shooting in four seasons, he never found his rhythm in Golden State’s complex system. A sign-and-trade gives him a new start.

The Bulls get a 22-year-old athlete with two-way potential, while Golden State receives Coby White, whose scoring and shot creation align with the Warriors' urgent offensive needs. Financially, it's tight, but a projected $25 million starting salary for Kuminga could make the math work. Either side might need to toss in a pick depending on final contract figures.