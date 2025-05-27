5 Quiet NBA Trades That Could Change Everything
These five under-the-radar NBA trades could shake up the league in 2025.
Jonathan Kuminga Starts Fresh in Chicago
Proposed Deal:
Chicago Bulls receive: Jonathan Kuminga (sign-and-trade)
Golden State Warriors receive: Coby White
Jonathan Kuminga’s time with the Warriors seems to be winding down. Despite averaging 12.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 50.7% shooting in four seasons, he never found his rhythm in Golden State’s complex system. A sign-and-trade gives him a new start.
The Bulls get a 22-year-old athlete with two-way potential, while Golden State receives Coby White, whose scoring and shot creation align with the Warriors' urgent offensive needs. Financially, it's tight, but a projected $25 million starting salary for Kuminga could make the math work. Either side might need to toss in a pick depending on final contract figures.
Dallas Adds Jrue Holiday to Support Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg
Proposed Deal:
Dallas Mavericks receive: Jrue Holiday
Boston Celtics receive: PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, Olivier Maxence-Prosper, 2029 first-round pick (protected 1–14; via LAL)
With Jayson Tatum out for the 2025–26 season, Boston faces a reset and looming luxury tax bills nearing $500 million. This trade helps them stay competitive and begin the cost-cutting process. Dallas, looking to maximize Anthony Davis’ championship window, replaces Kyrie Irving with a veteran in Jrue Holiday. Though Holiday regressed at 34, he fits their defensive-first culture and championship ambitions. This move is all about the now, while Boston begins planning for what's next.
Jaylen Brown Becomes Orlando's Go-To Scorer
Proposed Deal:
Orlando Magic receive: Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics receive: Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black, Moritz Wagner, 2028 first-round pick (top-1 protected), 2030 first-round pick (top-6 protected)
The Magic get serious by acquiring a proven playoff performer in Jaylen Brown. He gives them a reliable offensive weapon next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, creating a versatile, high-upside core.
Boston sheds significant salary by offloading Brown’s $236 million contract and gaining promising youth and draft capital. Isaac’s defensive value, Black’s upside, and Wagner’s expiring deal offer Boston a mix of flexibility and future assets.
Cleveland Reshapes the Roster Around Mobley
Proposed Deal:
Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Cam Johnson
Brooklyn Nets receive: Jarrett Allen, Jaylon Tyson, 2031 first-round pick (top-14 protected)
After another postseason letdown, Cleveland could shift Evan Mobley to full-time center, moving on from Jarrett Allen. Cam Johnson offers shooting (39.2% career from three) and spacing that Allen doesn’t.
Brooklyn gains a quality center in Allen and additional assets in Tyson and a future pick. The Nets could flip Allen for more pieces, turning this into a longer-term value play. For Cleveland, Johnson helps modernize their offense while keeping playoff hopes alive.
Beal and Lillard Switch in Surprising Swap
Proposed Deal:
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns receive: Damian Lillard (via three-team deal involving Brooklyn for salary balancing)
This one’s about getting value from struggling stars. Lillard is out for the season with a torn Achilles, leaving Milwaukee in need of an immediate solution. Beal hasn’t thrived in Phoenix but could flourish as a clear No. 2 next to Giannis.
For Phoenix, acquiring Lillard is a future play. Even a diminished version might be a better long-term fit than Beal. The Suns clear Beal’s no-trade clause headache and bet on Lillard returning strong in 2026–27. If Brooklyn joins in to absorb salary, it all clicks.