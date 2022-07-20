ISSF World Cup 2022: India ends Changwon leg with most medals

The 2022 ISSF World Cup is over for the Changwon leg. India ended the campaign with the most medals.

India completed the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022 campaign for the Changwon leg. It finished on another convincing note, as it topped the medal's tally, grabbing 15 medals, which included five golds, six silvers and four bronze medals. On the final day of competitions on Wednesday, the trio of Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Sameer bagged the silver medals in the team event of the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol. The Indians dominated throughout and were set for a top podium finish. They were leading 10-2 at a point against the top trio of Martin Podhrasky, Tomas Tehan, and Matej Rampula of the Czech Republic. Yet, the Indians refused to lose their nerve despite going down 15-17 to settle for the silver.

As for the skeet mixed team event, the Indian duo of Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Mufaddal Deesawala finished ninth in the 17-team competition, with a 138 score out of 150. Notably, India had won all five stages of the ISSF World Cup in 2019, whereas it won just one during the curtailed 2021 season. It won the opening stage in Cairo this year. ALSO READ: ISSF World Cup 2022 - Anish Bhanwala, Rhythm Sangwan bag bronze medals

