    ISSF World Cup 2022: India ends Changwon leg with most medals

    First Published Jul 20, 2022, 2:26 PM IST

    The 2022 ISSF World Cup is over for the Changwon leg. India ended the campaign with the most medals.

    Image credit: PTI

    India completed the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022 campaign for the Changwon leg. It finished on another convincing note, as it topped the medal's tally, grabbing 15 medals, which included five golds, six silvers and four bronze medals. On the final day of competitions on Wednesday, the trio of Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Sameer bagged the silver medals in the team event of the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol. The Indians dominated throughout and were set for a top podium finish. They were leading 10-2 at a point against the top trio of Martin Podhrasky, Tomas Tehan, and Matej Rampula of the Czech Republic. Yet, the Indians refused to lose their nerve despite going down 15-17 to settle for the silver.

    Image credit: PTI

    As for the skeet mixed team event, the Indian duo of Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Mufaddal Deesawala finished ninth in the 17-team competition, with a 138 score out of 150. Notably, India had won all five stages of the ISSF World Cup in 2019, whereas it won just one during the curtailed 2021 season. It won the opening stage in Cairo this year.

    ALSO READ: ISSF World Cup 2022 - Anish Bhanwala, Rhythm Sangwan bag bronze medals

    Image credit: PTI

    The Indian rifle and pistol shooters' next top tournament would be the highly important ISSF World Championship 2022, scheduled in Cairo in October. If the Indians can create an unforgettable performance at this event, they could represent India during the Paris Olympics 2024. On the other hand, the shotgun squad will participate in the 2022 ISSF Shotgun World Cup, taking place in Osijek, Croatia, in September.

    (With inputs from PTI)

