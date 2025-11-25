Following a derby defeat to AC Milan, Inter Milan and new coach Cristian Chivu face their first significant European test against Atletico Madrid. Despite a perfect start in the Champions League, doubts remain about the team's ability in big matches.

Milan: Inter Milan head into Wednesday's match at Atletico Madrid still reeling from a derby defeat to AC Milan and with doubts about their ability to handle big games under new coach Cristian Chivu.

Four wins out of four have given Inter a great chance of direct qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League but the trip to Spain is the first true test of their European credentials.

Inter's 100 percent record comes thanks to wins over Ajax, Slavia Prague, Union Saint-Gilloise and Kazakh minnows Kairat Almaty, but a much trickier run of fixtures awaits over the rest of the league phase.

After Atleti, Inter host Liverpool and Premier League leaders Arsenal before travelling to Borussia Dortmund in their final fixture.

Last season 16 points was enough to secure a top-eight finish, meaning Inter will likely need to collect four points from those fixtures in order to avoid the play-offs.

But their record in high-profile matches under Chivu is worrying, with Sunday's defeat to Milan the latest in a key fixture.

Inter have also lost to Serie A title rivals Napoli and Juventus this season, with Chivu's new team already suffering four defeats in Italy's top flight.

"I see my players give their all in training and I can't point the finger, nor do I want to make any excuses. We are in this together and everyone is responsible, for the good and for the bad," said Chivu on Sunday.

Defeat to Milan was particularly galling as Inter twice struck the woodwork, while the normally reliable Hakan Calhanoglu fluffed his lines from the penalty spot.

"We all could have done better, we could have scored earlier, or dealt with the moments of the match better. Now we have to get back on our feet," added Chivu.

- Novice Chivu -

Romanian Chivu, who won the treble with Inter under Jose Mourinho in 2010, was given one of the biggest jobs in European football just a handful of matches into his senior coaching career.

The 45-year-old saved Parma from relegation after replacing Fabio Pecchia in February, and although Inter's performances have belied his novice status he is yet to convince on the biggest stage.

Making Inter's task more difficult is the absence of key wing-back Denzel Dumfries, who along with Federico Dimarco on the left flank provide crucial width to attacks, as well as goal threat.

Dumfries has scored in two of Inter's Champions League fixtures but an ankle injury will keep the Dutch international out of action until next month.

That is a problem as Dumfries' usual substitute Matteo Darmian is still unavailable with a calf knock and Carlos Augusto, who deputises for Dimarco, did little on the opposite side of the pitch.

Atletico have been beaten by both Liverpool and Arsenal in the Champions but are on a run of five straight wins in all competitions and are just four points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Juan Musso started in goal for Atletico in their 1-0 win at Getafe with usual number one Jan Oblak injured during international duty with Slovenia.

The Argentinian had virtually nothing to do on Sunday but Oblak's absence, and a knee injury keeping out Spain defender Robin Le Normand, could leave an opening for Inter to close in on the last 16.

