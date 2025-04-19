- Home
Shubman Gill's journey from U19 star to a dependable top-order batter has been impressive. GT skipper is carving out his own brand, defined by Gen-Z energy and a modern cricketing finesse, moving beyond comparisons to Virat Kohli.
Team India star batter and Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been on a remarkable cricketing journey, from being hailed as one of the next big things in Indian cricket to becoming among the dependable top-order batters, a charismatic leader on and off the field.
Gill has been touted as the successor to Virat Kohli, who redefined fitness, aggression, and consistency across all formats for the new generation of Indian cricket. Kohli is already an inspiration for young cricketers. However, Shubman Gill is gradually and steadily moving out of Virat Kohli’s shadow and craving out his own identity that is defined by elegance over aggression, composure over confrontation and a modern blend cricketing finesse.
Shubman Gill’s journey from U19 star to become one of the most sought after faces in Indian Cricket has been nothing short of impressive. Outside of cricket, Gill has evolved into creating a brand of his own, defined by Gen-Z energy, digital fluency, and calm confidence that’s distinctly his.
Early spark in his journey to stardom
Shubman Gill’s early rise to stardom began from his U-19 days, especially playing a pivotal role in India U19 World Cup triumph in 2018, where he was Player of the Tournament for his brilliant performance with the bat. The boy from Punjab’s Fazilka caught the attention of the cricketing world and drew comparisons with Virat Kohli, whose journey to stardom was similar, marked by a standout U19 World Cup campaign, early maturity with bat, and his irresistible hunger for runs that hinted at greatness. Shubman Gill is already on the similar path, where he has been making rapid progression in the international arena.
Brands take notice
Before making his Team India debut, Shubman Gill was already a well known cricketer with his performance in IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders and later, plying his trade for Gujarat Titans. Noticing his early rise in popularity, brands began to line up for endorsements. After breaking into Indian Team and rapid rise from thereon, Shubman Gill’s endorsements portfolio grew as several brands approached him to tap into his fresh appeal, and growing fanbase among Gen-Z audiences. His endorsements include MRF, Nike, Nike, Beats by Dre, Tata Capital, Bajaj Allianz, My Circle, Dream 11 and to name a few.
Gen-Z appeal
Shubman Gill has a large fanbase among Gen-Z, not only because he is a young cricketer but also because he epitomizes the qualities that connect with young audiences, which include confident personality, a sharp sense of style, and a strong social media presence. His followers on social media itself speaks volume about his growing popularity among younger audiences, especially Gen-Z. Shubman Gill has 20.1 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter), which showcases his immense influence in digital and he has positioned himself more than just a cricketer, a youth icon with a blend of athletic excellence. His association with certain brands like Beats by Dre, Nike, and My Circle 11 further underscores his appeal to Gen Z audience.
Building his own identity
Just like Virat Kohli was considered a successor to batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill has been seen as someone who could carry on the legacy of Virat Kohli, given his hunger for runs and consistency with bat. However, Shubman Gill is craving his own path and building his own image that goes beyond mere comparisons to Virat Kohli. Though Gill follows work ethic and passion as Kohli, Gujarat Titans is focusing on creating his own identity which is defined by his calm demeanour, versatility as a batter, and growing influence among his Gen-Z audience and in the digital world. Shubman Gill’s sharp fashion sense, his rumoured links with Bollywood circles, and his stylish interviews have all contributed to shaping a distinct public persona.
Captaincy edge
Shubman Gill is touted as one of the future captains of Team India. His consistency across the formats and captaincy at Gujarat Titans have boosted his chances of leading India in future. Gil has grown into a thoughtful leader who leads with calm authority, tactical acumen, and a deep understanding of the modern game. After Gujarat Titans decided to hand over captaincy duties to Shubman Gill ahead of the IPL 2024, it was a sign that the franchise not only saw him as a prolific batter but also personifies the future of Indian cricket. Gill already has captaincy credentials under his belt, having led his state team Punjab in domestic cricket.