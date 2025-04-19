Image Credit : ANI

Team India star batter and Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been on a remarkable cricketing journey, from being hailed as one of the next big things in Indian cricket to becoming among the dependable top-order batters, a charismatic leader on and off the field.

Gill has been touted as the successor to Virat Kohli, who redefined fitness, aggression, and consistency across all formats for the new generation of Indian cricket. Kohli is already an inspiration for young cricketers. However, Shubman Gill is gradually and steadily moving out of Virat Kohli’s shadow and craving out his own identity that is defined by elegance over aggression, composure over confrontation and a modern blend cricketing finesse.

Shubman Gill’s journey from U19 star to become one of the most sought after faces in Indian Cricket has been nothing short of impressive. Outside of cricket, Gill has evolved into creating a brand of his own, defined by Gen-Z energy, digital fluency, and calm confidence that’s distinctly his.