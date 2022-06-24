Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Robert Lewandowski's situation is 'fixable'? Bayern Munich director clarifies

    First Published Jun 24, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    According to Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic, the Robert Lewandowski situation is fixable amid transfer interest from the player and clubs.

    Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic expects Robert Lewandowski to attend Bayern Munich's first training on July 13 despite Lewandowski's public transfer request in previous weeks. Lewandowski can leave as a free agent next season in 2023.

    In an interview on Thursday, director Hasan Salihamidzic commented on the Lewandowski situation. "So far, it's 100% [sure he will stay]. July 12 is his first day at work, so I expect him. I'm not dealing with it now because we've had other things to do. I think it's calmed down a little now, but we still have a lot to do."

    Salihamidzic continued: "I think we had a terrific conversation [with Lewandowski's agent]. It's true. I was there. Oliver Kahn was there too, we talked, each side explained their position, but we also talked about the details which I won't reveal. But, it was a good conversation. I'm convinced [Lewandowski is not going anywhere]."

    "He's [Lewandowski's] a professional, and he has big goals in his career. That's why it's fixable. I can only repeat: He has an employment contract until 2023. July 12, welcome to Munich. He will be there for the first training session - at least, I expect him to be," concluded Salihamidzic.

    It's understandable why Bayern is hesitant to sell Lewandowski. Even at 33 last season, Lewandowski won the European Golden Shoe with 35 goals. The back-to-back European Golden Shoe winner has scored 312 Bundesliga goals, including 238 goals for Bayern. With Bayern, Lewandowski has won eight Bundesliga titles, three DFP Pokal Cups, three UEFA Champions League (UCL) and a FIFA Club World Cup.

    Individually, Lewandowski has won six Bundesliga boots with Bayern and was the UCL top scorer when Bayern won the competition in 2020. In 2020-21, Lewandowski netted 41 league goals for Bayern, breaking the record for most goals in a single Bundesliga season. The striker said earlier this month that "something has died" within him and that he wants to leave Bayern to "experience new emotions." Barcelona is the Pole's signature favourite, which would see Lewandowski move to his second 'top-five' league.

    Earlier this month, Lewandowski said the following about his transfer situation. "I still have a year left on my contract. That's why I've asked the club for a transfer. I think it's the best solution in the current situation, especially as the club can still receive money from a transfer. I don't want to force anything. It's not about that. It's about finding the best solution. We need to cool down. I want to talk calmly and not through the media. I hope the fans will understand me one day."

