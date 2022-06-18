Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bayern Munich exit is the 'best solution'; Robert Lewandowski firm on his stance

    In a new interview, Robert Lewandowski has remained firm on his stance. He wants to leave Bayern Munich but doesn't want to "force" a move out of Bavaria.

    Bayern Munich exit is the best solution; Robert Lewandowski firm on his stance-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Warsaw, First Published Jun 18, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

    Talisman Robert Lewandowski wants to leave German champion Bayern Munich. However, he has reiterated that he won't force a move-out. Lewandowski sees a transfer in this window as the best solution for everyone. The Polish striker can leave as a free agent next season in 2023. It's understandable why Bayern is taking its time, as Lewandowski will be tough to replace. Even at 33, Lewandowski won the European Golden Shoe with 35 goals. The back-to-back European Golden Shoe winner has scored 312 Bundesliga goals, including 238 goals for Bayern. With Bayern, Lewandowski has won eight Bundesliga titles, three DFP Pokal Cups, three UEFA Champions League (UCL) and a FIFA Club World Cup.

    Individually, Lewandowski has won six Bundesliga boots with Bayern and was the UCL top scorer when Bayern won the competition in 2020. In 2020-21, Lewandowski netted 41 league goals for Bayern, breaking the record for most goals in a single Bundesliga season. The striker said earlier this week that "something has died" within him and that he wants to leave Bayern to "experience new emotions." Barcelona is the Pole's signature favourite, which would see Lewandowski move to his second 'top-five' league.

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo to quit Manchester United to reunite with Jose Mourinho at AS Roma?

    In an interview with Bild, Lewandowski reinforced his stance by saying, "I still have a year left on my contract. That's why I've asked the club for a transfer. I think it's the best solution in the current situation, especially as the club can still receive money from a transfer. I don't want to force anything. It's not about that. It's about finding the best solution. We need to cool down. I want to talk calmly and not through the media. I hope the fans will understand me one day."

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2022, 10:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: It's Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh in the final-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: It's Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh in the final

    Viswanathan Anand - Have long aspired to come into the chess administration-ayh

    Viswanathan Anand - 'Have long aspired to come into the chess administration'

    NED vs ENG 2022, 1st ODI: Buttler, Hussain react as England posts world record score of 498/4 against Netherlands-ayh

    NED vs ENG 2022, 1st ODI: Buttler, Hussain react as England posts world record score of 498/4

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Serious interest from teams for Sacramento Kings 4th overall pick Jaden Ivey-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Serious interest from teams for Sacramento Kings' 4th overall pick

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Los Angeles Lakers LA targeting Bradley Beal-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Los Angeles Lakers targeting Bradley Beal

    Recent Stories

    IND vs SA 2022: He hasn't learned - Sunil Gavaskar criticizes Rishabh Pant following dismissal in 4th T20I-krn

    IND vs SA 2022: 'He hasn't learned' - Gavaskar criticizes Pant following dismissal in 4th T20I

    Agnipath protests Train services suspended in Bihar security strengthened in Punjab top updates gcw

    Agnipath protests: Train services suspended in Bihar, 'Agniveers' to be inducted in Merchant Navy & more

    Meta sets up online store for digital avatar dress them in Prada Balenciaga and others gcw

    Meta sets up online store for digital avatar, dress them in Prada, Balenciaga and others

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: It's Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh in the final-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: It's Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh in the final

    UP Board UPMSP Class 12th Result 2022 declared know toppers how to check results and more gcw

    UP Board 12th Result 2022 declared; 85.33% pass, girls outshine boys, know toppers and more

    Recent Videos

    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    India@75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    India@75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    India@75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    Video Icon