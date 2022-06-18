Bayern Munich exit is the 'best solution'; Robert Lewandowski firm on his stance

In a new interview, Robert Lewandowski has remained firm on his stance. He wants to leave Bayern Munich but doesn't want to "force" a move out of Bavaria.

Talisman Robert Lewandowski wants to leave German champion Bayern Munich. However, he has reiterated that he won't force a move-out. Lewandowski sees a transfer in this window as the best solution for everyone. The Polish striker can leave as a free agent next season in 2023. It's understandable why Bayern is taking its time, as Lewandowski will be tough to replace. Even at 33, Lewandowski won the European Golden Shoe with 35 goals. The back-to-back European Golden Shoe winner has scored 312 Bundesliga goals, including 238 goals for Bayern. With Bayern, Lewandowski has won eight Bundesliga titles, three DFP Pokal Cups, three UEFA Champions League (UCL) and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Individually, Lewandowski has won six Bundesliga boots with Bayern and was the UCL top scorer when Bayern won the competition in 2020. In 2020-21, Lewandowski netted 41 league goals for Bayern, breaking the record for most goals in a single Bundesliga season. The striker said earlier this week that "something has died" within him and that he wants to leave Bayern to "experience new emotions." Barcelona is the Pole's signature favourite, which would see Lewandowski move to his second 'top-five' league.

In an interview with Bild, Lewandowski reinforced his stance by saying, "I still have a year left on my contract. That's why I've asked the club for a transfer. I think it's the best solution in the current situation, especially as the club can still receive money from a transfer. I don't want to force anything. It's not about that. It's about finding the best solution. We need to cool down. I want to talk calmly and not through the media. I hope the fans will understand me one day."