Is Gautam Gambhir set to become the most powerful head coach in Indian cricket history, surpassing even the influence of the captain?
Gambhir Poised To Become Indian Cricket's Most Powerful Head Coach?
Gautam Gambhir appears set to usher in a new era in Indian cricket — one where the head coach may finally wield more influence than the captain, a rare occurrence in the history of the sport in the country.
Indian cricket has seen several high-profile coaching appointments end on a sour note due to clashes with star players. Greg Chappell’s stint ended in turmoil when he attempted to assert dominance, while Anil Kumble’s tenure was cut short due to reported differences with then-captain Virat Kohli.
In contrast, coaches like John Wright, Gary Kirsten and Ravi Shastri thrived by letting the captain take center stage, understanding their role as facilitators rather than enforcers.
Gambhir’s Strategic Advantage: No More Megastars
With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin drawing curtains to their Test careers, the Indian dressing room is entering a transition phase. This offers Gambhir a unique opportunity to reshape the team without the looming presence of established megastars.
“The Gautam Gambhir era begins now. He was categorical that during the next WTC cycle, India need to have fresh faces,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying in a PTI report.
The source further added, "Everyone associated with decision making knew where Gambhir stood in terms of carrying seniors in the longest format. Obviously his and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar's thoughts aligned."
Coach Over Captain: A First in Indian Cricket?
Traditionally, Indian captains have always held the upper hand. From Sourav Ganguly to MS Dhoni, and from Kohli to Rohit Sharma, the final say on team matters often rested with the skipper.
That might be changing now.
"But not anymore with Gambhir, who is now undoubtedly the most powerful figure with the last word resting with him," the source noted.
The previous partnership between Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma was deemed "brief but eventful." However, the Rohit-Gambhir dynamic was reportedly strained from the outset. In contrast, Gambhir had reportedly made peace with Kohli after interventions from influential figures within Indian cricket.
A New Phase with Shubman Gill at the Helm
As India prepares for a fresh World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, Shubman Gill is expected to take over leadership responsibilities in red-ball cricket. Gambhir is expected to play a guiding role during Gill's formative days as captain.
"In Shubman Gill, he would have a young captain, who will listen to him, at least till he finds his footing," the source said.
While Gill is seen as a future superstar, his current stature makes it unlikely that he would challenge Gambhir’s authority.
Jasprit Bumrah could have been a contender for an independent leadership voice, but persistent fitness issues have limited his captaincy prospects.
Unfettered Power in T20s, Careful Steps in ODIs
Gambhir’s influence is already strongly felt in India’s T20 setup. However, the 50-over format may require a more measured approach, given that both Kohli and Rohit are still eyeing participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Still, the BCCI is understood to have given Gambhir the necessary backing for long-term planning. “It is understood that in the transition phase of Indian cricket, Gambhir wanted the BCCI to empower him suitably so that debacle like Border-Gavaskar Trophy and New Zealand series at home isn't repeated anymore,” the BCCI source told PTI.
This marks a significant shift in Indian cricket’s power dynamics. With Gambhir firmly in control, the team enters a period of transformation. But as always, authority in Indian cricket is a double-edged sword — and how Gambhir balances strategy with dressing room harmony will define his tenure.