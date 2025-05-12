Image Credit : Getty

Gautam Gambhir appears set to usher in a new era in Indian cricket — one where the head coach may finally wield more influence than the captain, a rare occurrence in the history of the sport in the country.

Indian cricket has seen several high-profile coaching appointments end on a sour note due to clashes with star players. Greg Chappell’s stint ended in turmoil when he attempted to assert dominance, while Anil Kumble’s tenure was cut short due to reported differences with then-captain Virat Kohli.

In contrast, coaches like John Wright, Gary Kirsten and Ravi Shastri thrived by letting the captain take center stage, understanding their role as facilitators rather than enforcers.