Shubman Gill-led the Gujarat Titans will quest for the second IPL title in the upcoming season of the tournament. In the last IPL season, GT reached the playoffs but were knocked out after losing to the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator round of the league.

The last time the Gujarat Titans won their maiden IPL triumph was in 2022, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, who returned to the Mumbai Indians after the 2023 season. The Ahmedabad-based franchise retained 20 players from the IPL 2025 and bought five more players at the IPL mini-auction in December last year.

On that note, let’s take a look at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that will define Gujarat Titans’ campaign in the upcoming IPL season.