Image Credit : Getty

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the venues for the IPL 2025 playoffs, including Qualifier 1 and 2, Eliminator and Grand Finale, on Tuesday, May 20.

IPL 2025 resumed on Saturday after a week-long suspension due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders scheduled to play at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, which was abandoned without a toss because of persistent rain.

As the season has reached its business end, the BCCI decided to announce the venues for the playoffs. When the revised schedule for the season resumption was announced, the board did not reveal the venues for the playoffs. The league stage will conclude on May 25 and the playoffs will begin on May 27, with Qualifier 1, followed by the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 on May 31 and June 1, respectively. The final of IPL 2025 will take place on June 3, pushed back from the originally scheduled date of May 25.